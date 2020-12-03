Harry Styles Dapper On Set Of Don’t Worry Darling

I’m not even straight, but I like this.

Don Draper WHO? This is Harry Dapper.

Lookin’ like the Pleasantville man of ur dreams in this little number while filming his new movie, Don’t Worry Darling.

Holding a briefcase AND a lunch box?? WE SWOON.

And just when u thought the brown suit was all he had to offer us, there he goes in a blue suit!

With the little rogue hair strand thing.

A 1960s icon, Harry “Look at me in a fitted suit with my hair gelled back” Styles!

Ready to eat a meatloaf after a long day of work!

K, that’s all folks!!! BYE.

