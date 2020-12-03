Google ethics researcher’s departure renews worries the company is silencing whistleblowers

A prominent A.I. researcher has left Google, saying she was fired for criticizing the company’s lack of commitment to diversity, renewing concerns about the company’s attempts to silence criticism and debate.

Timnit Gebru, who was technical co-lead of a Google team that focused on A.I. ethics and algorithmic bias, wrote on Twitter that she had been pushed out of the company for writing an email to “women and allies” at Google Brain, the company’s division devoted to fundamental A.I. research, that had drawn the ire of senior managers.

Gebru is well-known among A.I. researchers for helping to promote diversity and inclusion within the field. She co-founded the Fairness, Accountability, and Transparency (FAccT) conference, which is dedicated to issues around A.I. bias, safety and ethics. She also co-founded the group Black in AI, which highlights the work of Black machine learning experts as well as offering mentorship. The group has also sought to raise awareness of bias and discrimination against Black computer scientists and engineers.

Fellow A.I. researchers took to Twitter to express support for Gebru and outrage at her apparent firing. “Google’s retaliation against Timnit—one of the brightest and most principled AI justice researchers in the field—is *alarming*,” Meredith Whittaker, faculty director at the AI Now Institute at New York University, wrote on Twitter.

“Speaking out against censorship is now ‘inconsistent with the expectations of a Google manager’. She did that because she cares more and will risk everything to protect those she has hired to work under her – a team that happens to be more diverse than any other at Google,” Deb Raji, another researcher who specializes in A.I. fairness, ethics and accountability and who works at Mozilla, wrote in a Twitter post.

Many noted that Gebru’s departure came on the same day the National Labor Relations Board accused Google of illegally dismissing workers who helped organize two company-wide protests: one, in 2019, against the company’s work with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency and a 2018 walk-out to demonstrate against the company’s handling of sexual harassment cases.

The NLRB accused Google of using “terminations and intimidation in order to quell workplace activism.” It also said two employees who were fired after they took actions to make other employees more aware of Google’s anti-unionizing tactics had been unlawfully dismissed.

Google has not issued a public comment on the NLRB case and did not respond to requests to comment on Gebru’s case. Gebru did not respond to e-mailed requests to comment.

Gebru’s abrupt departure, however, is likely to renew concerns both inside and outside the company about the ethics of its technology and how it deals with employee dissent. Once known for its freewheeling and liberal corporate culture, Google has increasingly sought to limit employee speech, particularly when it touches on issues likely to embarrass the company or potentially impact its ability to secure lucrative work for various government agencies.

In one tweet, Gebru said she had been fired by Jeff Dean, the senior vice president who leads Google’s artificial intelligence division, because he disapproved of what she had said in the message in the internal email.

Gebru then wrote in a subsequent tweet that she had been negotiating with managers, asking them to meet several conditions in exchange for her agreeing to remove her name from a research paper. If these conditions were not met, she said she was prepared to leave the company and would negotiate a departure date upon her return from a scheduled vacation.

Her manager wrote back, Gebru tweeted, telling her the company could not accept her terms and was instead accepting her resignation, effective immediately.

“We believe the end of your employment should happen faster than your email reflects because certain aspects of the email you sent last night to non-management employees in the brain group reflect behavior that is inconsistent with the expectations of a Google manager,” the email said, according to Gebru’s account of it on Twitter.

On Thursday, online newsletter Platformer obtained and published what it said was the email Gebru had sent to colleagues. In it, she criticizes the company’s commitment to diversity, saying that ” this org seems to have hired only 14% or so women this year.” (She does not make it clear if that figure is for all of Google Research or some other entity.) She accuses Google of trying to prevent her from publishing a research paper in which this figure would be mentioned. She also accuses the company of paying lip-service to diversity and inclusion efforts and advises those who want the company to change to seek ways to bring external pressure to bear on Google.

Gebru says in the email that her manager told her to withdraw the research paper. She says that when she asked for more information about why, she was told to meet with human resources, who read her confidential and anonymous feedback on it. She says that when she tried to address this feedback, she was again told by her manager to withdraw the paper.

Gebru implied in several tweets that she had raised ethical concerns about some of the company’s A.I. software, including its large language models. This kind of A.I. software is responsible for many breakthroughs in natural language processing, including Google’s improved translation and search results, but have been shown to incorporate gender and racial biases from the large amounts of Internet pages and books that are used to train them.

In tweets yesterday, she singled out Dean, a storied figure among many computer engineers and researchers as one of the original coders of Google’s search engine, and implied that she had been planning to look at bias in Google’s large language models. “@JeffDean I realize how much large language models are worth to you now. I wouldn’t want to see what happens to the next person who attempts this,” she wrote.

Earlier in the week, Gebru had also implied Google managers were attempting to censor her work or bury her concerns about ethical issues in the company’s A.I. systems. “Is there anyone working on regulation protecting Ethical AI researchers, similar to whistleblower protection? Because with the amount of censorship & intimidation that goes on towards people in specific groups, how does anyone trust any real research in this area can take place?” she wrote in a Twitter post on December 1.

