G Herbo’s Team Releases Statement On Indictment: He’s Innocent!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
10

The team for Chicago rapper G Herbo has released a statement on his behalf — they say he’s innocent.

 “G Herbo has been charged with several offenses in Massachusetts, however, he maintains his innocence and looks forward to establishing his innocence in court,” the statement issued to The Shaderoom reads. “Herbo has legal representation in Massachusetts via Prince Lobel, whose team has reached out to the US Attorney’s office in Massachusetts to make arrangements for Herbo’s appearance. G Herbo will appear in Massachusetts whenever he is required either in person or via Zoom.”

