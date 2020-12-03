G Herbo’s Team Releases Statement On Indictment: He’s Innocent!!

The team for Chicago rapper G Herbo has released a statement on his behalf — they say he’s innocent.

“G Herbo has been charged with several offenses in Massachusetts, however, he maintains his innocence and looks forward to establishing his innocence in court,” the statement issued to The Shaderoom reads. “Herbo has legal representation in Massachusetts via Prince Lobel, whose team has reached out to the US Attorney’s office in Massachusetts to make arrangements for Herbo’s appearance. G Herbo will appear in Massachusetts whenever he is required either in person or via Zoom.”

G Herbo is facing federal charges, including aggravated identity theft and aiding and abetting a larger fraud scheme. Further charges listed in the indictment include wire fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, and more.

Feds claim Herbo and five other stole identities from the dark web and used them over the span of four years to buy flights, vacations, designer puppies and more.

STORM OVER BROOKLYN DOCUMENTARY

The Chicago Tribune reports that the alleged ringleader is Antonio “T-Glo” Strong, who is identified in court documents as “promoter and manager of rappers, particularly those in the Chicago area.”