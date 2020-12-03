G Herbo Maintains Innocence Over Federal Fraud Charges

Instagram

The ‘PTSD’ singer, along with his music promoter Antonio Strong and various other members of his crew, has been accused of defrauding numerous businesses with stolen credit cards.

Rapper G Herbo has been charged with fraud after allegedly running a lengthy four-year scam.

The 25-year-old, real name Herbert Randall Wright III, has been charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and two counts of aiding and abetting aggravated identity theft in a new federal complaint.

In the documents, obtained by TMZ, Herbo – as well as his music promoter Antonio Strong and various other members of his crew – is accused of defrauding numerous businesses with stolen credit cards.

The “PTSD” singer allegedly contacted Strong to hire a private villa in Jamaica in July 2017, and provided a stolen card to pay for incidentals. Herbo is also accused of using a stolen card to buy two “designer puppies” from a luxury pet store, while the other defendants are alleged to have used stolen cards to charter private planes, yachts and cars, as well as hiring stunning rental accommodations.

A representative for Herbo told TMZ, “He (G Herbo) maintains his innocence and looks forward to establishing his innocence in court.” The rep added of the legal proceedings, “Herbo has legal representation in Massachusetts via Prince Lobel, whose team has reached out to the US Attorney’s office in Massachusetts to make arrangements for Herbo’s appearance. G Herbo will appear in Massachusetts whenever he is required either in person or via Zoom.”

Strong was arrested in September after being charged with several counts including wire fraud.

The charges come on the heels of Forbes naming Herbo among its 30 Under 30 2021 list in the music category.