France’s Macron postpones interview due to former president’s death By

© . FILE PHOTO: Ex-president of France d’Estaing speaks at a lecture in Hamburg
PARIS () – French President Emmanuel Macron postponed an interview to news website Brut to Friday following the death of Former President Valery Giscard d’Estaing, Brut said on Thursday.
The interview, which was due to last 2 hours, was initially scheduled on Thursday.
Giscard d’Estaing, who championed European integration and helped modernise French society in the 1970s, died on Wednesday at the age of 94 after contracting COVID-19.
