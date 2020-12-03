France’s Macron postpones interview due to former president’s death By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
5

© . FILE PHOTO: Ex-president of France d’Estaing speaks at a lecture in Hamburg

PARIS () – French President Emmanuel Macron postponed an interview to news website Brut to Friday following the death of Former President Valery Giscard d’Estaing, Brut said on Thursday.

The interview, which was due to last 2 hours, was initially scheduled on Thursday.

Giscard d’Estaing, who championed European integration and helped modernise French society in the 1970s, died on Wednesday at the age of 94 after contracting COVID-19.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR