Fortinet Collaborates with AWS to Deliver an Integrated Next-Generation Firewall Solution to Protect Customer Workloads on AWS

Fortinet Continues to Build Cybersecurity Solutions with AWS Services, including

AWS Gateway Load Balancer, AWS Outposts, AWS Network Firewall and AWS Transit Gateway

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

John Maddison, EVP of Products and CMO at Fortinet

“Enterprises are increasingly looking to integrate both native cloud security and Fortinet’s enterprise-class cloud security offerings to protect their workloads on AWS. Fortinet has always collaborated closely with AWS on security initiatives and we will leverage AWS Marketplace to further enable rapid deployment.”

News Summary

Fortinet ® (NASDAQ: FTNT), a global leader in broad, integrated and automated cybersecurity solutions, today announced new integrations with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to further provide customers with advanced security across their cloud platforms, applications, and network. Fortinet’s cloud security solutions – including its virtual next-generation firewall, FortiGate VM and web application firewall (WAF), FortiWeb – are designed to protect workloads and business applications across on-premises data centers and cloud environments. Fortinet is continuing to provide a broad set of natively integrated security solutions using AWS to provide customers with full visibility and control of applications and centralized management across cloud and hybrid environments. The newest integrations on AWS include:

Fortinet Managed IPS Rules Powered by FortiGuard Labs:Fortinet provides managed IPS rulesets powered by threat intelligence from FortiGuard Labs for the recently introduced AWS Network Firewall. This is a new managed service that makes it easy to deploy essential network protections for all of a customer’s Amazon Virtual Private Clouds (Amazon VPCs). Through this integration, organizations can use Fortinet managed IPS rules to centrally set policies across all of their Amazon VPCs and accounts. These new Fortinet managed rulesets make it easy for customers to import rules and integrate FortiGuard Labs’ threat intelligence with AWS Network Firewall as an additional layer of protection.

FortiGuard Labs, Fortinet’s threat intelligence and research organization, provides proven threat intelligence to protect organizations from malicious cyberattacks. Using millions of global network sensors, FortiGuard Labs monitors the worldwide attack surface and employs artificial intelligence (AI) to mine that data for new threats.

FortiGate

VM Next – Generation Firewall integration with AWS Gateway Load Balancer : Fortinet’s FortiGate VM integrates with AWS Gateway Load Balancer (GWLB) to help organizations simplify and secure their Amazon VPC environments while improving high availability and scaling. For advanced protection of Internet bound traffic and inter-VPC network traffic, FortiGate VM provides robust connectivity features, including high performance IPSec VPN, SSL VPN and rich security features including Intrusion Prevention (IDPS), Deep Packet Inspection (DPI), URL Filtering, Anti-malware protection and Granular Segmentation. Together, FortiGate VM and AWS Gateway Load Balancer (GWLB) offer an enhanced cloud security service and cloud management solution that provides enterprise customers fast, flexible access to the cloud.

Fortinet consulting services for AWS customers: Fortinet's new consulting services available in AWS Marketplace provide customers with a blueprint for designing and implementing advanced security across their cloud platform, network and applications on AWS. The new consulting service also offers security assessments of AWS deployments to enhance organizations' security posture and remediate existing misconfigurations.

Fortinet Security Fabric for AWS

Today’s announcement builds on Fortinet’s existing collaboration with AWS. Fortinet delivers natively integrated and enhanced security for available AWS services, including Amazon GuardDuty, AWS CloudFormation and AWS Outposts. Supporting the broadest set of use cases, Fortinet’s Security Fabric offers customers with comprehensive security for AWS workloads including firewall, security gateway, intrusion prevention and web application security. AWS is also part of Fortinet Open Fabric Ecosystem, one of the industry’s largest cybersecurity ecosystems. The Fortinet Security Fabric protects customer environments across physical, virtual, cloud or hybrid infrastructures with the following unique capabilities:

Single-pane-of-glass control and management . The Security Fabric enables organizations to centrally manage both cloud and on-premises security functionality, which helps eliminate human errors while reducing the time burden on limited IT resources. The Security Fabric delivers centralized security management using a consistent operational model.

. The Security Fabric enables organizations to centrally manage both cloud and on-premises security functionality, which helps eliminate human errors while reducing the time burden on limited IT resources. The Security Fabric delivers centralized security management using a consistent operational model. Cloud native visibility and control . With Fortinet’s Security Fabric, organizations gain in-depth visibility into AWS application deployments and the ability to apply intent-based policies. By using dynamic address groups and logical naming of cloud-based resources, the Security Fabric allows organizations to scale out security policies across the cloud infrastructure.

. With Fortinet’s Security Fabric, organizations gain in-depth visibility into AWS application deployments and the ability to apply intent-based policies. By using dynamic address groups and logical naming of cloud-based resources, the Security Fabric allows organizations to scale out security policies across the cloud infrastructure. Broad protection across the attack surface. Fortinet offers AWS customers a broad set of network security products, allowing organizations the ability to add an additional layer of protection and securely run any application anywhere, whether on-premises or in the cloud.

Fortinet Self-Service in AWSMarketplace

Fortinet offers a broad range of security products in VM, container, and SaaS form factors with flexible bring-your-own-license (BYOL) and pay-as-you-go (PAYG) billing options through AWS Marketplace . Products that can be purchased through AWS Marketplace include FortiGate VM Next-Generation Firewalls, FortiWeb WAF, FortiMail, FortiSandbox, Fortinet Managed Rules for AWS WAF and more.

Supporting Quotes

“For our customers deploying data and applications in AWS, S2 Global has been able to automate operations through the FortiGate VM Next-Generation Firewalls to protect their VPC environments. With the FortiGate VM seamlessly integrating with AWS CloudFormation, we’ve been able to create an automated setup for rolling out Fortinet solutions on AWS. Now it takes just a couple of minutes to spin up a new firewall and 40 minutes for an entire stack deployment when previously it would have taken hours. In doing so, we’ve reduced the risk of human error while freeing up time for our IT teams to focus on other business-critical operations.”

– NikolayChigrin, Senior System Engineer, AWS at S2 Global

“Fortinet’s new Consulting Services available in AWS Marketplace was very valuable in optimizing the security of our AWS implementation. AdvisorEngine leveraged Fortinet’s services to design, architect and implement the FortiGate Next-Generation Firewall to enhance our security posture. The service was easy to procure and to arrange through via the new placement in AWS Marketplace.”

-Vladimir Baranov CTO @AdvisorEngineInc

“With the introduction of AWS Network Firewall, customers can leverage global threat intelligence from Fortinet to protect their VPCs and securely accelerate their cloud journey. We are pleased to expand our relationship with Fortinet to provide our customers with managed, advanced protection for their AWS deployments.”

–Andrew Thomas, General Manager of Perimeter Protection, Amazon Web Services, Inc.

About Fortinet

Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) secures the largest enterprise, service provider, and government organizations around the world. Fortinet empowers our customers with complete visibility and control across the expanding attack surface and the power to take on ever-increasing performance requirements today and into the future. Only the Fortinet Security Fabric platform can address the most critical security challenges and protect data across the entire digital infrastructure, whether in networked, application, multi-cloud or edge environments. Fortinet ranks #1 in the most security appliances shipped worldwide and more than 465,000 customers trust Fortinet to protect their businesses. Both a technology company and a learning organization, the Fortinet Network Security Expert (NSE) Training Institute has one of the largest and broadest cybersecurity training programs in the industry. Learn more at http://www.fortinet.com , the Fortinet Blog , or FortiGuard Labs .

