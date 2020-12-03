Former Melbourne school principal accused of sex abuse charges makes ‘last-ditch’ attempt to avoid extradition

The fate of former Melbourne school principal Malka Leifer is a step closer to being sealed, with her appeal against being extradited to Australia heard overnight in the Israeli Supreme Court.

Europe Correspondent Ben Avery said the Thursday hearing was “essentially a last-ditch attempt to try avoid being sent back to Melbourne”, where she would face charges.

Leifer is accused of 74 charges of rape and child sex abuse — acts allegedly committed against her students at the Adass Israel School in Melbourne’s inner southeast more than a decade ago.

In this February 2018 file photo, Malka Leifer, right, is brought to a courtroom in Jerusalem. An Israeli court on Monday, Sert. 21, 2020 approved the extradition of the former teacher wanted in Australia on charges of child sex abuse, paving the way for her to stand trial after a six-year legal battle. (Supplied)

Leifer did not appear at this latest hearing, remaining in custody after she said she was sick. Her family attended, watching as Leifer’s lawyers made their final arguments.

“They’re essentially saying that she should not be sent back to Australia; they’ve pointed to a number of technicalities in the extradition treaty between Australia and Israel,” Avery said.

“Those advocating for the alleged victims of Malka Leifer are saying that they think things went very well for them today.”

“To be perfectly honest, it was a landslide victory for the prosecution,” victim’s advocate Manny Waks told after the hearing.

“The prosecution had all the answers while the defence seemed in complete disarray and were clutching at straws.”

“We feel that we’ve argued those points very clearly … and we’re hoping for a positive result.”

The court’s decision is expected to be announced in coming days — but Avery pointed out that even if Leifer does lose the appeal, she has a number of avenues left.

Israel’s justice minister needs to sign off on the extradition, after which Leifer’s defence team may be able to apply for judicial review.

If she does return and is found guilty, Avery said Leifer’s lawyers are expected to fight for her to serve her jail sentence in Israel.