Flora Appoints Dr. Beverley Richardson and Luis Merchan to Board of Directors

TORONTO, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Flora Growth Corp. (“Flora” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointments of Dr. Beverley Richardson and Luis Merchan, Flora’s President of Consumer Goods, to its Board of Directors. Dr. Richardson and Mr. Merchan replace outgoing director Con Steers, who has resigned from the Company effective immediately.

“I’d like to thank Mr. Steers for his time as a director of Flora and wish him the best; he provided sound guidance and experience to the Company during its early days,” commented Flora’s CEO, Damian Lopez. Mr. Lopez continued, “We are very excited to have both Dr. Richardson and Mr. Merchan join Flora’s Board of Directors. Mr. Merchan already leads the day-to-day aspects of Flora’s consumer operations, making him well-positioned to provide insights and leadership at the board level. Dr. Richardson’s strong psychological and health science background provides the Company with a diversity of perspective that is valuable as we develop CBD-based health and wellness products.”

AboutLuis Merchan

Luis Merchan is a proven executive with over 10 years of experience in enterprise sales management from industry leading consumer package goods companies. He has a background in corporate strategy, merchandising and expense management, and customer experience. He joins Flora after serving as Macy’s Inc.’s Vice President of Workforce Strategy and Operations, where he managed the enterprise’s multi-billion dollar P,amp;L expense line for the 540 store portfolio.

Mr. Merchan obtained his Bachelor of Industrial Engineering from Pontifical Xaverian University in Bogota, Colombia and his MBA from McNeese State University. He also holds a Graduate Certificate in Marketing Management from Harvard.

Luis Merchan commented on his new role, “I look forward to expanding my role with Flora. As a native Colombian, it is rewarding to help grow a cannabis company rooted in Colombia. I believe our team has already taken meaningful strides to growing Flora’s operations with more exciting days ahead.”

About Dr. Beverly Richardson

Dr. Beverley J. Richardson is a renowned psychotherapeutic practitioner whose collaborative efforts and clinical influence are reflected in some of the most compelling and effective addiction and behavioural health programs in North America which include: Sierra Tucson (Arizona), the Meadows (Arizona) and Betty Ford Centre (California).

She has a Doctorate Degree in Psychology and is a B.C. Registered Clinical Counsellor, Internationally Certified Eating Disorder Specialist, and EMDR Level II Trauma Therapist. Dr. Richardson has integrated her extensive experience in health and wellness with her entrepreneurial spirit to form her nutraceutical and bioscience research and development enterprises.

Dr. Richardson commented on her new role, “Early research indicates that the cannabis plant has properties that are promising for the development of medicines and nutraceuticals for people. I look forward to helping the Flora team develop research-supported therapeutic products that will benefit people in their everyday life.”

Flora Growth Corp.

Flora is a vertically integrated cannabis company striving to be a globally recognized cannabis brand by leveraging low-cost production of cannabis to supply CBD oil to our portfolio of consumer and medical brands. Flora prioritizes organic ingredients and value-chain sustainability across its portfolio to create products that help consumers restore and thrive.

