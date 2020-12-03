Firefly Lane Trailer: Netflix Drama With Katherine Heigl, Sarah Chalke

RELATED STORIES

Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke are wigging out in the latest teaser trailer for their decades-spanning new Netflix drama Firefly Lane.

Based on the novel of the same name by bestselling author Kristin Hannah (who serves as co-executive producer on the 10-episode series), Firefly Lane — which will premiere Feb. 3 — proposes that “the greatest love story of all can be between friends.”

“When unlikely duo Tully (played by former Grey’s Anatomy doc Heigl) and Kate (onetime Scrubs doc Chalke) meet at age 14, they couldn’t be more different,” reads the synopsis. “Tully is the brash and bold girl you can’t ignore, while Kate is the mousy shy girl you never notice. But when a tragedy brings them together, they are bonded for life — forever inseparable best friends. Together they experience 30 years of ups and downs — triumphs and disappointments, heartbreak and joy, and a love triangle that strains their friendship. One goes on to fabulous wealth and fame, the other chooses marriage and motherhood — but through the decades, their bond remains — until it faces the ultimate test.”

As you can see in the above teaser, Ali Skovbye (When Calls the Heart) and Roan Curtis (The Magicians) will portray the young versions of Tully and Kate, while Heigl and Chalke will embody the characters in the latter decades (with a little help from the hair department).

The cast also includes Ben Lawson (Designated Survivor), Yael Yurman (The Man in the High Castle) and Beau Garrett (Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce).

Maggie Friedman (Witches of East End, Eastwick) serves as showrunner and will executive-produce along with Heigl, Peter O’Fallon, Shawn Williamson and Lee Rose.