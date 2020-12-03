‘Fear the Walking Dead’ Has Been Renewed for Season 7 at AMC

Why, yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus, and this year, he’s leaving under our trees a Season 7 renewal for Fear the Walking Dead.

The news was broken Thursday on The Walking Dead’s official Twitter account via a video that was as moody and atmospheric as you’d hope. (You can watch it by clicking on the tweet below.)

#FearTWD has been officially renewed for Season 7! pic.twitter.com/sGDpLLuQQ3 — The Walking Dead (@TheWalkingDead) December 3, 2020

It was just last month that AMC’s first spinoff of The Walking Dead aired its midseason finale, in which our embattled survivors found themselves torn as to how to handle the villainous Virginia and the well-armed Rangers who control their fate. (If you’re so inclined, you can read the full recap here.) Much to viewers’ horror, it appeared that Colman Domingo’s Strand had gone all in with the season’s Big Bad. (Then again, as crafty as Victor is, he could just be playing Ginny.)

Thus far, most fans — or at least most commenters on TVLine’s recaps — seem to agree that Season 6 has been a marked improvement over Season 5, which leaned a little too hard on the “We’re here to help” shtick. If nothing else, we all loved the hard-won reunion between former Walking Dead Savior Dwight and his long-lost wife, Sherry. (It bears mentioning that that episode, “Alaska,” was directed by series regular Domingo; sample the swoon-worthy scene below.)

What say you, Fear mongers? Are you stoked that there appears to be no end in sight for Morgan, Alicia & Co.? Hit the comments with your hopes for the back half of Season 6.