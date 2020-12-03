Fat Joe: I Turned Down $10 Million To Fight 50 Cent!!

Rapper Fat Joe has revealed that he once turned down $10 million to step into a boxing ring with 50 Cent.

“I wouldn’t do it,” he said while speaking to r&b singer Mya. “When I had beef with 50 Cent, people were, like, fake offering me $10 million, $5 million, to go fight 50 one-on-one. I’m not scared of 50. I’d fight him for free half the time!”

Referencing Nate Robinson, the rapper said we need to put some respect on the NBA star’s name.

“But to get knocked out on TV, it’s tough and I don’t think we’re giving [Nate] his respect. He got knocked out, I get it. It was explosive, it was crazy. I get it. But you can’t keep trying to kill our people that got the courage to entertain us,” he said.

Robinson became a source of thousands of memes of Youtuber Jake Paul knocked him out cold during their match over the weekend. The internet has been trolling him ever since.