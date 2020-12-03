Fat Joe: I Turned Down $10 Million To Fight 50 Cent!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
13

Rapper Fat Joe has revealed that he once turned down $10 million to step into a boxing ring with 50 Cent.

“I wouldn’t do it,” he said while speaking to r&b singer Mya. “When I had beef with 50 Cent, people were, like, fake offering me $10 million, $5 million, to go fight 50 one-on-one. I’m not scared of 50. I’d fight him for free half the time!”

Referencing Nate Robinson, the rapper said we need to put some respect on the NBA star’s name.

