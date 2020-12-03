Fantasy Injury Updates: Lamar Jackson, Tua Tagovailoa, Daniel Jones impacting Week 13 QB rankings

Quarterback is always fantasy football’s deepest position, but there are still some QB issues that are creating lineup questions for fantasy owners. Lamar Jackson missed last week’s game with a positive COVID test, Tua Tagovailoa was out of action due to a thumb injury, and Daniel Jones suffered an in-game hamstring injury and couldn’t get back on the field for more than a couple of plays. These QB injuries and illnesses will affect some key start ’em, sit ’em decisions, so fantasy owners will have to pay attention to these players closely ahead of Week 13.

Is Lamar Jackson playing this week?

Jackson (COVID) missed the Ravens’ loss to the Steelers after a positive COVID test, but it seems like his absence will only be one week long. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Jackson will be eligible to return for the Ravens’ upcoming game against the Cowboys. Pelissero’s original report indicated that Jackson would be able to return even if the game took place on Monday, so an extra day should only help his chances of playing.

Jackson will still need to be monitored this week just in case, but it seems highly likely that he will play. That means he’ll go back to being the starting QB for the Ravens while Robert Griffin III and Trace McSorely return to their roles of backup and third-string QBs, respectively.

Is Tua Tagovailoa playing this week?

Tagovailoa (thumb) missed the Dolphins’ victory over the Jets, and his status moving forward is uncertain. He was limited in Wednesday’s practice, and while he’ll be the starter if he’s healthy, it won’t be known if the Dolphins are confident going with him until much later in the week.

In fact, according to Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald, Dolphins coach Brian Flores won’t name a starter for the team until Sunday morning as they assess Tua’s injury. That means that fantasy owners with Tua in the fold will have to wait and see if he can be started this week.

Neither Ryan Fitzpatrick nor Tagovailoa will have much of an impact on DeVante Parker or Mike Gesicki either way. Those players have been productive in recent weeks regardless of who has been at QB.

Is Daniel Jones playing this week?

Jones (hamstring) was injured against the Bengals in Week 12, and though he returned during the game, he ultimately lasted just a couple of plays before exiting for good. After the contest, ESPN’s Jordan Raanan reported that Jones was expected to miss “some time” with the injury, and it appears that he is on track to do that.

Jones was absent from Giants practice on Wednesday, and Colt McCoy took the first-team reps. If Jones can’t get back on the field Thursday or Friday, that should confirm that McCoy will start against the Seahawks in Week 13.

If McCoy has to start, the Giants’ passing game will get a downgrade, as McCoy doesn’t get the ball downfield as well as Jones at this stage in his career. That means downgrades for Darius Slayton and Evan Engram while PPR machines Sterling Shepard and Golden Tate could get more looks in the short passing game.