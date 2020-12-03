Fantasy Injury Updates: Julio Jones, Kenny Golladay, DJ Chark impacting Week 13 WR rankings

Julio Jones (hamstring), Kenny Golladay (hip), and DJ Chark (ribs) have all been battling injuries in recent weeks, and all were out of action for their respective contests in Week 12. Their potential absences will have a major impact on our Week 13 WR rankings and key start ’em, sit ’em decisions for fantasy football owners in what is the final week before the fantasy playoffs in most leagues.

For all the latest fantasy updates, follow us on Twitter @SN_Fantasy.

WEEK 13 STANDARD RANKINGS:

Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker

Is Julio Jones playing this week?

Jones (hamstring) was unable to play in Week 12, but he logged a limited practice to kickstart Week 13, according to D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Jones was a limited participant on both Wednesday and Thursday last week before missing Friday’s practice, so it’s too early to say whether this is good news, though getting on the field is better than the alternative.

Jones’ practice status on Thursday and Friday will be important to watch. Soft-tissue injuries like hamstrings do tend to linger, and if there are any setbacks, Jones will likely have to miss practice and miss another game.

If Jones can’t play in Week 13, Russell Gage would be in line for a lot more targets as the Falcons’ true No. 2 receiver. Meanwhile, Christian Blake and Brandon Powell would battle for the No. 3 role with Olamide Zaccheaus (toe) out. Of those three, Gage is the only one worth considering as a flex or DFS value play.

WEEK 13 FANTASY: Top pickups | FAAB budget planner

Is Kenny Golladay playing this week?

Golladay (hip) was unable to participate in Wednesday’s practice for the Lions. This news is particularly discouraging for Golladay’s owners, as the talented WR had nearly a week off after the Lions’ Thanksgiving Day game. Additionally, he had logged a limited participation tag in each of the first practice sessions of the past two weeks, so in some ways, this feels like a downgrade.

Unless Golladay can improve and log a “limited” or “full” participation tag, it seems likely that he will miss another game. If Golladay is out, Marvin Hall and Quintez Cephus will continue to see time on the outside playing across from Marvin Jones. Neither seems like a particularly appealing fantasy option in a tough matchup against the Bears.

WEEK 13 PPR RANKINGS:

Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker

Is DJ Chark playing this week?

Chark (ribs) was out of action last week after sitting out all three practice sessions. This week, he is off to a much better start, as he got on the field in a limited capacity for Wednesday’s practice. That should give him a chance to play, provided that there aren’t any setbacks.

The Jaguars are playing the Vikings in Week 13, and the Vikings are weak against WRs, so if Chark can play, he should take advantage of a great matchup. That said, if he doesn’t suit up, Keelan Cole will be the top play among Jaguars receivers while Laviska Shenault, Collin Johnson, and Chris Conley (if healthy) could all have a chance to work their way into the flex range. Still, for now, it looks like Chark is on the right track leading into Week 13.