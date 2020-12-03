Facebook is reorganizing its unit focused on its role in global elections, moving staff into a larger organization called Central Integrity, led by Guy Rosen (Alex Heath/The Information)

Isaac Novak
Alex Heath / The Information:

Facebook is reorganizing its unit focused on its role in global elections, moving staff into a larger organization called Central Integrity, led by Guy Rosen  —  Facebook is breaking up its unit focused on the social network’s role in elections globally, dispersing the team of roughly 300 through …

