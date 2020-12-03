Everyone’s talking crypto for solving sub-Saharan Africa’s payments problems By Cointelegraph

Everyone’s talking crypto for solving sub-Saharan Africa’s payments problems
As global interest in stablecoins explodes, a number of key players are pushing especially hard for more adoption in Sub-Saharan Africa.
On Thursday, the Center for Strategic and International Studies’ Africa Program published new analysis advocating more options for crypto users in sub-Saharan Africa. CSIS is a well-known Washington, DC-based think tank.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.