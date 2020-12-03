Evander Holyfield Wants To Fight Mike Tyson Again: No More Excuses!!

Evander Holyfield watched the fight over the weekend between Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr — and he says he wants another crack at Tyson.

“My side tried to make the fight happen and we got nothing but excuses,” Holyfield said in a news release. “Now I can see why he wanted a tuneup fight before thinking about fighting me.

“No more excuses. This is the fight that must happen for both our legacies. Saturday night you said you were ready to fight me, so sign the contract and get in the ring, Tyson. The world is waiting and it’s on you now. I’m ready.”

