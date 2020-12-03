Egypt Frees Human Rights Workers Amid Rising International Pressure

Questioned about the Nov. 3 meeting their organization held with Western diplomats, the three men were charged with joining a terrorist group and spreading false information. Prosecutors also ordered the Initiative’s assets frozen, a step that left the group’s ability to pursue human rights work in doubt.

Prosecutors pointedly filed the order to freeze the group’s assets with a terrorism court, suggesting that while its employees may be going free, the organization’s troubles may continue. The court is set to rule on the order next week.

Another member of the Initiative’s staff, Patrick Zaki, who was arrested in February on flying back into Cairo Airport from Italy, remains in prison.

“What EIPR is facing is the latest attempt by authorities to strangle all forms of civic life, one which paves the way for an even deeper crackdown in the future unless we come together and put an end to these continued brazen attacks on the constitution and the freedom of all Egyptians,” the Initiative said in a statement this week.

It is not clear whether charges against the three men have been dropped, said Ragia Omran, one of their lawyers. But their release suggests that prosecutors may not follow through with their trials.

In prison, Mr. Abdel-Razek was kept in solitary confinement and at first was denied access to warm clothes and money his family had given him to buy food from the prison commissary.

By this week, however, all three men were granted visits from family.

On Thursday evening, Dostor, a pro-government news outlet, reported that the men would be freed. Then Mohamed Anwar Sadat, the nephew of former President Anwar Sadat and a longtime politician who has helped to mediate between the men’s supporters and the government, confirmed the news, prompting their lawyers and families to wait outside a Cairo police station for their release.