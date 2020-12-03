Education secretary Gavin Williamson says Eton should accept girls

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson has called on Eton to admit girls for the first , saying he would be ‘very much in favour’ of the move.

Speaking to the BBC, Mr Williamson said it would be a good ‘step forward’ if the boys-only public school, attended by the sons of the elite and well-connected, began accepting female pupils.

The minister’s comments come amid an ongoing row at the Berkshire college after the sacking of English master Will Knowland for a lesson he planned to give boys on gender roles.

Mr Knowland planned to tell boys at the prestigious public school that ‘nobody wants to watch films’ about transgender characters and women had always had the right to vote.

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson says that Eton College should begin accepting female pupils

He was unable to deliver the lecture as part of a class on critical thinking due to the pandemic, but the pre-recorded talk, called the Patriarchy Paradox, was posted on his personal YouTube channel.

Mr Knowland says he was sacked by Head Master Simon Henderson over the contents of the talk and his refusal to comply with the ‘censorious’ instruction to delete the video.

Education secretary Mr Williamson refused to be drawn on the row, saying: ‘As you well know this is an ongoing disciplinary procedure and I don’t think when it’s a disciplinary procedure it’s something that an education secretary should [get involved in].

‘I’m a great believer in freedom of speech, a great believer in political impartiality in schools, but I’m very much focused on making sure we deliver the very best education for all those in state schools, where I’m firmly responsible.’

But he also said: ‘I’d be very much in favour of Eton taking girls, I think it’d be a good step forward.’

Eton is one of just four boarding senior schools that are boys only, with the others being Harrow, Radley, and Winchester.

Others have become mixed since their founding with Shrewsbury, in 2015, the last to do so.

Eton English master Will Knowland (pictured), who was fired over a provocative lecture on gender roles, has claimed he is ‘making a stand for freedom’ in his campaign to be reinstated

Will Knowland was sacked over a controversial lecture on gender roles intended for one of these lessons

No female pupils have ever attended the school though the daughter of a house master has described her living at the college in the 1990s.

Lucy Jones lived in a house with 50 boys under the care of her father, who was a reverend.

She said she was the target of a wager among pupils for who would take her virginity and highlighted abuse she experienced in article for the Times.

In it, she wrote: ‘It was only when the Me Too movement started…that I realized perhaps it wasn’t normal or OK for a much older boy to creep up behind me, unzip his flies and place his penis on my shoulder when I was 14 for the benefit and amusement of others in the bar.

‘I had always thought it was my fault for being there in the first place, and never mentioned it to anyone, but perhaps that was misplaced shame.’

Mr Williamson’s comments come after an Eton theology teacher resigned from his role as head of ‘perspectives’ and attacked the ‘progressive ideology’ that he feels pupils are being ‘indoctrinated’ with at the elite school.

Dr Luke Martin resigned from his role after his colleague Will Knowland was sacked over a controversial lecture on gender roles intended for one of these lessons.

The theology teacher, who is believed to be still working at the school, accused Head Master Simon Henderson of presiding over an atmosphere of ‘religious fundamentalism’, where deviations can lead to mockery or ‘formal discipline’.

It is the latest chapter in the row over Mr Knowland’s sacking.

The £42,500-a-year school, whose old boys include princes William and Harry and Prime Minister Boris Johnson, disputes Mr Knowland’s account of his dismissal, and says his sacking was not an attack on free speech.

Mr Knowland, an English teacher, had wanted to deliver a questionable lecture to boys in which he cited incorrect statistics about rape and approvingly quoted an article saying women wanted to be ‘overwhelmed by the sheer power of masculinity’.

The talk, called the Patriarchy Paradox, was never used in a class but was uploaded to Mr Knowland’s personal YouTube page, where there is also a video of him weightlifting.

Mr Knowland refused to take down the video and was sacked, but has since raised tens of thousands of pounds to support an employment tribunal.

Many pupils are demanding his reinstatement, including a boy who was sent home after writing to Mr Henderson demanding that the head resign. But other figures, including Harvard psychologist Steven Pinker, who initially supported Mr Knowland, have distanced themselves after being told the actual content of his lecture.

Dr Martin, in his letter posted online by a supporter of Mr Knowland, said he was resigning from leading perspectives classes.

He said he did not agree with Mr Knowland’s remarks, but added: ‘Why should I? The point of perspectives is that boys are exposed to various perspectives, some of which they will disagree with.’

He said that Mr Knowland had expected another member of staff to give a talk offering the opposite point of view, but a female teacher had ‘declined the invitation’.

Dr Martin argued that Mr Henderson was overseeing a ‘worrying trend’ at the £42,500-a-year school, which counts princes William and Harry among its old boys.

He added: ‘There is a growing promotion of a so-called ‘progressive’ ideology, that claims to be inclusive, tolerant, and kind.

‘But what has dawned on me over the last few years is that it is remarkably similar, in a particular respect, to the forms of religious fundamentalism that I’m familiar with. If you disagree with it, you’re excluded; if you think differently, you’re not tolerated; and if you raise objections, you’re mocked or face formal discipline.

‘I’ve become increasingly concerned that some schools, including Eton, are moving towards a point where it will be accurate to say that they are trying to indoctrinate their students into this worldview’.

Dr Martin went on to call for Mr Knowland’s reinstatement. In an open letter, Mr Knowland said: ‘I made a stand for my freedom to express information but also, and more importantly, for the boys’ freedom to receive it.’

Eton firmly denies that the case is an attack on free speech, but relates more directly to discipline among employees and preserving the reputation of the school.

An Eton spokesman said Dr Martin’s letter had been received by the vice-provost, who is chairing Mr Knowland’s appeal hearing. Dr Martin could not be reached for comment.