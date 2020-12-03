DOJ sues Facebook, accusing it of improperly reserving jobs for H-1B workers by not sufficiently advertising open positions and overlooking US residents (Wall Street Journal)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
10


Wall Street Journal:

DOJ sues Facebook, accusing it of improperly reserving jobs for H-1B workers by not sufficiently advertising open positions and overlooking US residents  —  Lawsuit by Justice Department’s civil-rights division says social-media company didn’t sufficiently advertise open positions, overlooked U.S. residents

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR