M.G. Siegler / 500ish:
Despite Microsoft’s present-day sales power, a wave of product-focused enterprise companies inspired by Slack and its peers will ultimately disrupt the giant — A quick rebuttal on the Slackforce Slacklash,nbsp; — Look, it’s late. And everyone is happy enough so there’s no pressing need to weigh in here.
Despite Microsoft's present-day sales power, a wave of product-focused enterprise companies inspired by Slack and its peers will ultimately disrupt the giant (M.G. Siegler/500ish)
M.G. Siegler / 500ish: