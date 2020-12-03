Dan Bilzerian Joins Team GGPoker & Celebrates With $100,000 Birthday Freeroll

Article content continued

○ At least 50% of the field will win cash prizes

Extra Bounty Prizes:

○ Knock Dan out to win an all-expenses paid trip to Las Vegas in summer 2021 to party with him

○ Knock any other Team GGPoker player (ambassador or GGSquad member) or one of Dan’s special guests (check out GGPoker on Twitter for full list) to win a Spin & Gold bundle ($200 value) or $1,000 in cash for one lucky winner

“In these crazy times, GGPoker is the best option to get my poker on – they cater to the recreational players and that’s the future of poker, not a bunch of math nerds,” said Dan Bilzerian. “I’ve battled guys from the $2 buy-in to the $200,000 buy-in tables at GGPoker, and will be working with GG to make cash game tables even better for the average player out there.”

“Dan joining Team GGPoker is a huge win! No one in poker has a bigger reach than Dan,” said Daniel Negreanu, GGPoker ambassador. “He has won millions in cash games and isn’t afraid to get into the mix against the sharks in the high-stakes streets at GGPoker!”

New GGPoker players are also eligible to claim the poker room’s Welcome Bonus, earn even more rewards with the Honeymoon for Newcomers promotion and automatically join GGPoker’s Fish Buffet loyalty program, with regular cash prizes on offer.

For full details on Dan’s $100,000 Birthday Freeroll, please visit: https://promo.ggpoker.com/bilzerian-birthday-freeroll

About GGPoker: GGPoker is one of the world’s leading online poker rooms, with a growing global player base. It offers a range of innovative games and features such as the patented Rush & Cash poker, All-In or Fold, Spin & Gold, integrated staking platform, SnapCam video messaging, the ability to squeeze your hole cards, PokerCraft, and Smart HUD, all designed to enhance gaming experiences and make poker more fun than ever. During November and December 2020, GGPoker hosts both the WSOP Main Event and the WSOP Winter Circuit tournament series.

