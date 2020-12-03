Cris Collinsworth apologizes for insulting women fans

Cris Collinsworth has apologized after making statements about women NFL fans during Wednesday’s game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens, as many felt that his comments were condescending and sexist.

“Everybody’s a fan. In particular, the ladies that I met,” Collinsworth said during the game. “They have really specific questions about the game, and I’m like, ‘Wow.’ You’re just blown away by how strong the fans are here in this town.”

It’s the sort of statement most women sports fans are unfortunately probably all too familiar with hearing, as men often express think they are being complimentary when they express their surprise that a woman is capable of following and enjoying sports as they are. To Collinsworth’s credit, he was quick to acknowledge his mistake and expressed his remorse for insulting anyone with his statement.

“Today on our broadcast I made reference to a couple of women that I met in Pittsburgh who so impressed me with their football knowledge that I wanted to tell their story on the air,” Collinsworth posted on Twitter. “I know the way I phrased it insulted many. I’m so sorry.”