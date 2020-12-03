College football Week 14: Picks and preview

We’re heading into the home stretch of this interesting, to say the least, 2020 college football season. More cancellations due to COVID-19, but also some key conference matchups this week.
Also, this week and going forward we featuring previews and picks (point spreads courtesy of BetOnline.ag) for those teams that are part of the College Football Playoff rankings. Along with one other potentially intriguing contest.
All times Eastern.
No. 25 Louisiana (8-1) at Appalachian State (7-2), Friday, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
The Ragin’ Cajuns have already clinched the Sun Belt West Division, but there is plenty to play for in this rematch of the 2019 league title game – won 45-38 by Appalachian State. First, Louisiana will be looking for a sixth consecutive victory following last weekend’s 70-70 rout of Louisiana-Monroe. Second, the program will try a ninth time to pick up its first victory over App State.
Prediction: Appalachian State (-3)
No. 4 Ohio State (4-0) at Michigan State (2-3), Saturday, Noon, ABC
While coach Ryan Day won’t be on the sidelines, COVID-19 infested Ohio State has resumed team activities with the intention of returning to action this weekend. The Buckeyes need to play this week and then take on rival Michigan to earn a spot in the Big Ten Championship Game on Dec. 19. Regardless of the players who are available this weekend for the Buckeyes, we think they will be enough to take down the Jekyll-and-Hyde Spartans, who just handed Northwestern its first loss of the season.
Prediction: Ohio State (-23 1/2)
No. 5 Texas A,amp;M (6-1) at Auburn (5-3), Saturday, Noon, ESPN
The Aggies are just on the outside of the CFP semifinals at the moment. If things elsewhere fall into place and Texas A,amp;M continues to win, it could be a top-four squad. First things first, however. The Aggies are trying for a sixth straight victory, but also must end a three-game slide versus Auburn. The last two meetings between these schools were decided by a combined 12 points.
Prediction: Auburn (+7)
No. 15 Oklahoma State (6-2) at TCU (4-4), Saturday, Noon, ESPN2
Oklahoma State still has a shot at reaching the Big 12 title game but needs to win its final two games and get help elsewhere for that to actually happen. The Cowboys have split their last four games and allowed 85 points in the last two. They’ve also dropped two of their last three visits to TCU, which, however, is just 1-3 at home this season.
Prediction: TCU (+2 1/2)
Western Carolina (0-2) at No. 17 North Carolina (6-3), Saturday, Noon, ACC Network
The Tar Heels aren’t ranked in The Associated Press Top 25, but they are a top-20 team in the CFP rankings. One would think they will have a relatively easy time bouncing back from that 31-17 loss to Notre Dame last weekend. Out of the FCS, Western Carolina is playing the final game of its fall season. The Catamounts were outscored 107-31 in losses to Liberty and Eastern Kentucky last month.
Prediction: North Carolina (-50 1/2)
Rice (1-2) at No. 21 Marshall (7-0), Saturday, Noon, ESPN+
COVID-19 issues have kept Marshall out of game action each of the last two weeks, but appears it’s ready to be back on the field. We’re not sure how much rust the Thundering Herd will show, but there’s still a good chance any such issues won’t hinder a defense that ranks among the nation’s best in allowing 10.1 points. It’s been a goofy season for Rice, which has played games on Oct. 24, Oct. 31 and Nov. 21. Hard to imagine any rhythm or cohesion comes of it all.
Prediction: Marshall (-23)
Syracuse (1-9) at No. 2 Notre Dame (9-0), Saturday, 2:30 p.m., NBC
The Irish have officially clinched a spot in the ACC Championship Game, but there is still some work to be done before then. This matchup appears one-sided on paper, and offers another opportunity, although perhaps in a limited capacity, for Ian Book (2,097 passing yards, 12 touchdowns, one interception; six rushing TDs) to continue his success and become the school’s record holder with a 30th victory as a starter at QB.
Prediction: Notre Dame (-33 1/2)
No. 6 Florida (7-1) at Tennessee (2-5), Saturday, 3:30 p.m., CBS
Riding a five-game winning streak, Florida remains in the driver’s seat for the SEC East title. While we know the Gators can score, it’s good to see them hold Vanderbilt and Kentucky to 27 combined points in the last two contests. They’re not the most potent of opponents, but that’s progress, nonetheless. Florida has won three straight and 14 of 15 against Tennessee, which has been outscored 180-75 during its current five-game slide.
Prediction: Florida (-17)
West Virginia (5-3) at No. 9 Iowa State (7-2), Saturday, 3:30 p.m., ESPN
Sitting 7-1 in the Big 12, conference leader Iowa State will clinch a spot in the league’s title game with a fifth consecutive victory on Saturday. The likelihood of that happening would seem high considering West Virginia is 0-3 on the road this season. Not to mention, the Cyclones boast the second-leading rusher in the FBS in reece Hall (1,260 yards, 16 TDs).
Prediction: Iowa State (-6 1/2)
No. 12 Indiana (5-1) at No. 16 Wisconsin (2-1), Saturday, 3:30 p.m., ABC
The marquee matchup in the Big Ten this week lost a little bit of its luster with talented Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (1,645 yards, 14 touchdowns, four interceptions) out for the rest of the season with a torn ACL. Still, if COVID-19 continues to plague Ohio State, the Hoosiers could still find themselves in the Big Ten title game. Wisconsin and COVID are quite familiar with each other, and the Badgers haven’t played since a 17-7 loss at Northwestern on Nov. 21. Facing Indiana without Penix leaves Wisconsin in good position to rebound from that loss.
Prediction: Wisconsin (-14)
No. 19 Iowa (4-2) at Illinois (2-3), Saturday, 3:30 p.m., FS1
Iowa is on a roll after losing its first two games against Purdue and Northwestern by a combined five points. Since then, the Hawkeyes posted a 151-55 scoring advantage while going 4-0 in the month of November. Illinois, which was sidelined due opponent Ohio State’s COVID-19 outbreak last week, will try for a third consecutive win. However, the Illini have dropped six in a row against Iowa.
Prediction: Iowa (-13 1/2)
No. 24 Tulsa (5-1) at Navy (3-5), Saturday, 3:30 p.m., ESPN2
How about the Golden Hurricane, who have won five in a row and would find themselves in the American Athletic Conference Championship Game with a win on Saturday. Even better news for Tulsa, ailing quarterback Zach Smith (1,266 yards, 10 touchdowns, six interceptions) appears to be available for this contest. That said, the hurdle for Tulsa will be snapping a five-game a five-game losing streak to Navy.
Prediction: Tulsa (-12)
Vanderbilt (0-8) at No. 8 Georgia (6-2), Saturday, 4 p.m., SEC Network
About the only drama in this one is whether or not Vandy kicker Sarah Fuller becomes the first female to attempt an extra point of field goal in an FBS contest. She could be with the team this weekend as the Commodores, sans recently fired coach Derek Mason, face a daunting task against Georgia. The Bulldogs, trying for a third consecutive victory, have won 22 of the last 25 against Vanderbilt.
Prediction: Georgia (-35 1/2)
Stanford (1-2) at No. 22 Washington (3-0), Saturday, 4 p.m., Fox
Remember when this was one of the biggest games in the Pac-12 each season? That was not too long ago. Now, the Huskies under new coach Jimmy Lake could be in store for a lopsided victory while looking for a third consecutive home win in this series. That said, Washington’s three wins over Oregon State, Arizona and Utah have come by a combined 26 points.
Prediction: Washington (-11 1/2)
No. 13 BYU (9-0) at No. 18 Coastal Carolina (9-0), Saturday, 5:30 p.m., ESPNU
How about this for a matchup . With Liberty unable to face Coastal due to COVID-19 issues, the Cougars stepped in to make this a matchup of undefeated teams. Coastal is amid the best season in its short FBS tenure, and this will be the biggest game in school history — and the Chanticleers get to host with ESPN’s College GameDay still planning to be at Brooks Stadium. BYU, meanwhile, last played on Nov. 21, so quarterback Zach Wilson (2,723 yards, 25 touchdowns, two interceptions) and Co. should be excited for this opportunity.
Prediction: BYU (-10)
No. 23 Oregon (3-1) at California (0-3), Saturday, 7 p.m., ESPN
The Ducks need to be focused on rebounding from their first defeat of this crazy season after blowing a 31-19 fourth-quarter lead to rival Oregon State in the fog last week. Oregon has committed turnovers in its four games, but it has won three in a row and 10 of the last 11 meetings with Cal, which last opened with four consecutive defeats during its 1-10 season of 2001.
Prediction: Oregon (-10)
No. 3 Clemson (8-1) at Virginia Tech (4-5), Saturday, 7:30 p.m., ABC
Clemson is on pace for a rematch with Notre Dame in the ACC Championship game later this month. Trevor Lawrence (2,236 yards, 19 TDs, two INTs) is back and so are the Tigers following last weekend’s 52-17 rout of Pitt. Thanks to COVID-19 issues within the ACC, Virginia Tech has never been able to find a rhythm, and might end up being the league’s most disappointing squad. The Hokies have also been outscored 172-82 during a five-game skid against Clemson.
Prediction: Clemson (-21 1/2)
No. 1 Alabama (8-0) at LSU (3-4), Saturday, 8 p.m., CBS
Nick Saban hopes to be on the sidelines for this one, but it likely does not matter who is coaching the Tide. This rivalry game has lost its luster amid LSU’s 2020 struggles and Alabama’s dominance. This might also be a prime-time opportunity for Alabama quarterback Mac Jones (2,728 yards, 23 touchdowns, three interceptions) to show off his Heisman Trophy worth. The Crimson Tide have w on four in a row at LSU, including the last two by a 39-0 count.
Prediction: Alabama (-29 1/2)
No. 10 Miami, Fla. (7-1) at Duke (2-7), Saturday, 8 p.m., ACC Network
Had Notre Dame not been part of the ACC this season, there’s a good chance the Hurricanes would be in position to reach the league’s title game. Instead, Miami will try for a fifth straight victory as it plays its first game since a 25-24 win at Virginia Tech on Nov. 14. Miami has dropped two in a row versus Duke, but the Blue Devils have yielded 56 points in each of its last two contests — losses to North Carolina and Georgia Tech.
Prediction: Miami (-14 1/2)
Baylor (2-5) at No. 11 Oklahoma (6-2), Saturday, 8 p.m., Fox
Remember last season when Oklahoma rallied from a 31-10 halftime hole to knock off Baylor during the regular season, then took down the Bears 30-23 in overtime of the Big 12 title game? We don’t expect the 2020 installment of this series to be as close as those two contests. Behind quarterback Spencer Rattler ( touchdowns, one interception in last four games), the Sooners aim for a sixth straight victory. Baylor just snapped a five-game slide with last week’s win over Kansas State, but it’s 0-4 on the road this season.
Prediction: Oklahoma (-21 1/2)
Washington State (1-1) at No. 20 USC (3-0), Sunday, 7:30 p.m., FS1
USC is getting an extra day for some players to return from quarantine and such. The Trojans last started 4-0 in 2017, before Washington State handed them their first loss of the season. USC hasn’t played since since a 33-17 win over Utah on Nov. 21. Naturally the question of how fit and prepared the Trojans will be must be asked, but the Cougars have allowed 71 points in two games, so that defensive generosity might supersede anything else.
Prediction: USC (-13)
Buffalo (4-0) at Ohio (2-1), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. CBS Sports Network
The one game without a ranked team we choose to feature this weekend should still draw attention from college football enthusiasts. That’s because Buffalo running back Jaret Patterson takes the field after gaining 409 yards (second-most in FBS history) and a FBS record-tying eight rushing touchdowns in last week’s 70-41 rout of Kent State. That will be hard to top this weekend against Ohio, which will be looking for a third consecutive win. In two career games against the Bobcats, Patterson has been held to 75 yards on 21 carries without a touchdown.
Prediction: Buffalo (-11)
Jeff Mezydlo has written about sports and entertainment online and for print for more than 25 years. He grew up in the far south suburbs of Chicago, 20 minutes from the Mascot Hall of Fame in Whiting, Ind. He’s also the proud father of 11-year-old Matthew, aka “Bobby Bruin,” mascot of St. Robert Bellarmine School in Chicago. You can follow Jeff at @jeffm401.