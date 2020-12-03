College football Week 14: 15 players to watch

College football is limping toward the end of the regular season with more game cancellations and fluid movement of the schedule. The ACC went ahead and shut down several games because it figured the conference championship game between Clemson and Notre Dame is nearly inevitable. We could have one of the favorites for a playoff spot be disqualified from reaching its own conference title tilt. It has been a wild season and a strange several weeks.

But there are games to play. We lack the top-tier matchups but have an interesting slate of games. The top six teams play unranked teams, though five of them are on the road. Both Alabama and Auburn are playing games after their Iron Bowl showdown. And possibly the most enjoyable game of the weekend is being played in Conway, South Carolina.

Here are 15 players to watch this weekend: