‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ Trailer: Part 4, Final Episodes, Nick

RELATED STORIES

Sabrina is saying goodbye — but she’s going to hell and back first.

Netflix has released the official trailer for Part 4 (aka the final eight episodes) of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, which debuts on the streamer on Thursday, Dec. 31. In the trailer — which you can watch above — Sabrina’s birthday celebration is cut short when a band of malevolent spirits descend upon Greendale. The Eldritch Terrors are “world-destroying” ancient entities, Ambrose explains, bringing a series of frights that includes The Void… and “the end of all things.”

Sabrina isn’t going down without a fight, though. She ventures down to hell to consult with her evil twin Sabrina Morningstar before gathering her friends together and gearing up for one final battle. “Let’s finish this the way we always do: together,” Sabrina declares. But wait! We also see Nick slyly telling her: “Sabrina Spellman… we’re endgame.” Oh great, so not only does she have to save the world, she has to sort out her love life, too?

“Over the course of Part 4’s eight episodes, The Eldritch Terrors will descend upon Greendale,” according to the official synopsis. “The coven must fight each terrifying threat one-by-one (The Weird, The Returned, The Darkness to name a few), all leading up to… The Void, which is the End of All Things. As the witches wage war, with the help of The Fright Club, Nick begins to slowly earn his way back into Sabrina’s heart, but will it be too late?”

Press PLAY above for a sneak peek at Sabrina‘s final episodes, and then hit the comments and share your reactions (and predictions).