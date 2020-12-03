Carrie Underwood Reflects on Quarantine “Speed Bumps” With Mike Fisher

In addition to talking about her marriage, the Grammy winner spoke about her new Christmas album, My Gift, and music special on HBO Max, noting listeners will get to hear her 5-year-old son Isaiah in one of the songs.

“He recorded “Little Drummer Boy” with me for the album,” Underwood said. “We had to represent that in the special. I didn’t want to, like, put him on stage. I felt like that might be a little much for his little heart to handle. But he had such a great time in the studio, and that was such a memory for me to sort of have that captured on film and to be a part of a special in that way was just a sweet, just timeless moment that I’m so blessed that I get to have selfishly for the rest of my life.”