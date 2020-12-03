Carole Baskin Blames Tiger Attack Victim for Going Against Her Big Cat Sanctuary’s Protocols

Volunteer Candy Couser has been transported to a local Tampa hospital after a tiger bit into her hand when she reached into an enclosure to open the door for feeding time.

–

“Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness” star Carole Baskin‘s big cat sanctuary in Florida was the scene of a bloody mess on Thursday, December 3 when one of the reality TV star’s tigers attacked a volunteer.

Kimba bit into Candy Couser’s hand as she reached into an enclosure to open the door for feeding time, and would not let go until her fellow volunteers arrived on the scene.

Sources tell TMZ Candy’s arm was almost torn off at the shoulder.

Employees applied a tourniquet and pressure to the wounds until paramedics arrived and continued treatment stabilising the tiger attack victim and transporting her to a local Tampa hospital. She is expected to survive.

Kimba will be kept in quarantine for the next 30 days as a precaution, but Baskin insists the animal was “just acting normal” at feeding time.

She claims Kimba was in an enclosure behind two guillotine-style tunnel doors and when Couser discovered the second access point clipped shut, she should not have reached in to open it.

“This morning, during feeding, Candy Couser, who has been a volunteer at Big Cat Rescue for five years, and a Green Level Keeper (lions, tigers, etc.) for almost three years was feeding Kimba Tiger,” read a statement released by the sanctuary. “She saw that he was locked in a section that was away from where he was usually fed and radioed the coordinator to find out why.”

“Kimba had been locked away from that section for several days as cameras were being installed there,” it continued. “She opened a guillotine tunnel door at one end of the tunnel, and when she went to raise the second door she saw it was clipped shut. This is our universal signal NOT to open a gate without the co-ordinator coming to assist, but Candy said she just wasn’t thinking when she reached in to unclip it. It is against our protocols for anyone to stick any part of their body into a cage with a cat in it.”