Canterbury Bulldogs offer Josh Addo-Carr 4 year deal

After months of speculation the Bulldogs have finally tabled a concrete offer that could land Josh Addo-Carr at Belmore on a four-year deal from 2022.

Addo-Carr is desperate to return to Sydney to unite his family but was unable to secure a release from the Melbourne Storm for next year.

For now his quest appears to be one step closer with a contract waiting for him to play under Trent Barrett. It is understood to be worth in excess of $2 million over four seasons. It’s a contract that leaves his position an open question.

Josh Addo-Carr (Getty)

Addo-Carr has been vocal about his desire to play fullback; a position that earns the best players in excess of $750,000-a-season.

At the moment the best paid winger in the game is his close mate Blake Ferguson, who earns around $500,000-a-season. He is entering the final year of his contract with the Eels and faces an uncertain future.

The Bulldogs are in a rebuilding phase, with Barrett bringing several fresh faces to the club, including fellow Origin squad member Nick Cotric, exiled Roosters halfback Kyle Flanagan, bruising forward Jack Hetherington and Matt Burton (for 2022).

The Bulldogs are still hopeful of bringing Burton to the club for next season.

