Canada could launch CBDC sooner than expected, central bank exec says By Cointelegraph

Canada could launch CBDC sooner than expected, central bank exec says
Timothy Lane, Deputy Governor of the Bank of Canada and head of research at the bank’s fintech and crypto department, claimed that Canada’s central bank digital currency, or CBDC, might see the light of the day “sooner than expected.
Lane delivered his remarks in a Dec. 1 interview on the Bank of Canada’s approach to digital payment systems.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.