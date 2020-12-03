Canada could launch CBDC sooner than expected, central bank exec says By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

Canada could launch CBDC sooner than expected, central bank exec says

Timothy Lane, Deputy Governor of the Bank of Canada and head of research at the bank’s fintech and crypto department, claimed that Canada’s central bank digital currency, or CBDC, might see the light of the day “sooner than expected.

Lane delivered his remarks in a Dec. 1 interview on the Bank of Canada’s approach to digital payment systems.