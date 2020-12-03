Cameron Green admits he was taken aback by Indian reception in ODI debut, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli

Australian young gun Cameron Green says he was taken aback by how welcoming India’s cricketers were after bracing himself for a hostile entry to international cricket.

Green made his long-awaited debut in the third ODI, acquitting himself well with both the ball and the bat.

The 21-year-old’s comments come after a number of observers noted how the often fierce rivalry between the two sides had been watered down in the ODI series.

“I was taken aback by how nice KL Rahul was behind the stumps,” he said.

“He asked me if I was nervous or not, and I just replied saying, ‘Obviously a little bit nervous’. He was like, ‘Yeah, go well youngster’. I thought it would be pretty opposite.

Cameron Green impressed in his brief innings of 21 on debut in Australia’s ill-fated chase (Getty)

“I think Virat was trying to be pretty loud at the time, Finchy tried to get under his skin with a couple of words. I’ll remember that forever.”

Green made a handy 21 with the bat and bowled just four overs on his debut, and is hoping to be in the thick of the action in the three T20 internationals coming up.

“Obviously early I was a bit scratchy. It took me a few balls to get used to it a bit but unfortunately in that situation you had to get yourself in quickly,” he said.

“Fourth ball I tried to bowl a bumper to Virat and he was back on it so quick. He had so much more time than what I had seen before.

“Obviously it’s a pretty big step up than what I’ve seen.”