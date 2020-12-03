BYU to face Coastal Carolina due to Liberty COVID-19 cases

The Liberty Flames confirmed rumors that they can’t face the No. 18-ranked Coastal Carolina Chanticleers this weekend due to positive COVID-19 cases and subsequent quarantines impacting their program.

Enter the BYU Cougars, No. 13 in the country, to save the day.

BYU announced that its football team will travel to Coastal Carolina for a Saturday showdown that will result in one team improving to 10-0 on the season.

“We’re grateful that this game between our two teams could be put together in such a timely fashion,” BYU athletic director Tom Holmoe said in the prepared statement. “It’s good to have a partner like ESPN that can help put together such a meaningful game at this point of the season.”

Coastal Carolina added that ESPN’s “College GameDay” will broadcast live from its campus ahead of the game scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. ET and air on ESPNU.

BYU is coming off a 66-14 trouncing of the North Alabama Lions on Nov. 21 and is pursuing a berth in the College Football Playoff despite protests from critics of the program. The Cougars end the regular season versus the San Diego State Aztecs on Dec. 12.

Coastal Carolina, meanwhile, enjoyed an easy 49-14 win over the Texas State Bobcats last Saturday and will take on the Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin’ Cajuns in the Sun Belt Conference Championship Game on Dec. 19.