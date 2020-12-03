Bryan Cranston Is Without Full Sense of Taste and Smell After COVID-19

Bryan Cranston is feeling lucky after having recovered from his bout with COVID-19, but he still has lingering effects.

The 64-year-old Breaking Bad alum appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday, Dec. 3, where he revealed that even though he and wife Robin Dearden have recovered after contracting the coronavirus back in March, he still can’t fully experience tastes or smells the way he used to.

Bryan started the conversation with his signature wry wit, saying that he and his wife got the coronavirus early on because they “didn’t want to miss out.” He also quipped, “It was a surprise to us because we heard it was coming over, and then all of a sudden, she got it first. She gave it to me because we share.”

The tone of the interview got more serious as the former Malcom in the Middle star started to describe his symptoms.

“We had a few days of achiness, but not enough to keep you in bed,” explained Bryan, who is promoting his role on the new Showtime drama Your Honor. “I had a temperature of 99 for about three hours, and then just exhaustion for a week after that.”