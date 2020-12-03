Brandi Glanville and Kim Richards Not on Speaking Terms Following Threesome Rumors

WENN/FayesVision/Brian To

While Brandi denies the threesome rumors between her and Kim, the 48-year-old reality TV star admits that she and Carlton Gebbia used to hook up with an unidentified man.

Brandi Glanville‘s threesome rumors apparently costs her her friendship with Kim Richards. According to the former “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star, Kim was giving her the cold shoulder after the rumors surfaced online last month.

“Kim Richards is still not talking to me,” Brandi revealed in one of the episodes of her “Unfiltered” podcast. “She said that she was upset about this threesome rumor. And I said, ‘Are you joking?’ ”

Of the rumors, the “Drinking and Tweeting” author said, “I think it all started when I put up a picture of Carlton [Gebbia], Kim, and I. Those are two of my favorite girls. They’re people I’m actually friends with. And that’s where I think it all started.”

Denying the allegations, the 48-year-old reality TV star insisted, “I’m going to make this clear, I’ve never had a threesome with Kim and Carlton, never with Kim, ever. We are just friends.” However, she did admit that she and Carlton hooked up with a man. “Carlton and I, we fooled around. It was after her and David split up [in 2018] and we had a wild night,” she recalled.

The said rumors were started by podcast host Zack Peter who talked about the alleged threesome on his “#Nofilter” podcast. Zack claimed that Kim was one of the women whom Brandi has had sexual relations with in the past. Additionally, he alleged that the two had a threesome with an unidentified man.

Prior to this, Brandi caused a stir after claiming that she hooked up with former “RHOBH” castmate Denise Richards back in April 2019, when the latter is still married to Aaron Phypers. “I’m not lying,” Brandi insisted at the time. “People can say whatever they want to say. Listen, it doesn’t matter because I know my truth and the truth is setting me free right now because I don’t have to keep this f***ing secret anymore.”