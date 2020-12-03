Boosie Badazz Suing Mark Zuckerberg for $20 Million Over Instagram Shutdown

Instagram

Accusing the Facebook CEO of racial discrimination, the ‘Wipe Me Down’ rapper angrily blames Zuckerberg for causing his business ventures to go down by deactivating his account.

Boosie Badazz (Lil Boosie) hasn’t let go of his grudge against Mark Zuckerberg. After his Instagram account was shut down earlier this year, the rapper is suing the media magnate for $20 million for racial discrimination.

“He made some of my business ventures go down, so I’m suing him now. I’m filing a lawsuit against him now,” he said in an interview for VLADTV released on Thursday, December 3. He claimed, “He stopped me of Instagram and he didn’t put me back on Instagram. And it’s affecting my business.”

As to why he thinks that it’s a discrimination, Boosie argued that there are a lot of other people who have done way worse things than him on Instagram, but the photo-sharing platform put their accounts back on. “So you can give other 2 million people their Instagram back for derogatory things they did,” he angrily said. “This is discrimination,” he went on accusing. “Something is wrong. Somebody must be mad cuz I say their name wrong and they’re trying to chastise me.”

Boosie said the discrimination didn’t stop on his old page because as soon as he started his @boosienewig account, “my life stops.” The 38-year-old continued ranting, “I can’t go loud on my new page. … You’re going too far. You’re f**king up my income. … You’re showing discrimination.”

The Baton Rogue native insisted the sum isn’t too much because that’s how much he has lost from his old account’s deactivation. “I’m not suing him for 300 billion dollars, the money he had. I’m only suing him for $20 million. It’s what he affected me,” he explained.





In other news, Boosie has shown his gruesome gunshot injuries after he was shot in the leg in Dallas last month. In a graphic video, the “Wipe Me Down” emcee gave a look at the stitches on his leg which was operated on to save it.

Previously, Boosie confirmed he had already had two surgeries on his shot leg and would undergo a third one. “2 Surgeries On My Leg and 1 More To Go #ShakeBack #4S**t,” so he tweeted on November 24.