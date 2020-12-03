Body of a man found near Gwrych Castle where I’m A Celebrity is being filmed

The body of a male cyclist has been found in woodland near the Welsh castle where I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! is being filmed.

The discovery was made on Saturday morning in woods in Abergele, less than a mile away from Gwrych Castle where the ITV reality show is taking place.

North Wales Police said there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death of the man who was found near Lady Emily’s Tower shortly before 11am.

Detectives, who were informed about the discovery by paramedics, carried out door-to-door enquiries after the man’s car was found parked in the area.

The man was found dead one week after the death of a mother-of-two who was hit by a car as she tried to take a picture of the castle.

North Wales Police outside woodland in Abergele on Saturday where the discovery was made

Police officers outside the woods near Gwrych Castle on Saturday where the body was found

The body was found near Lady Emily’s Tower in Abergele shortly before 11am on Saturday

Paramedics and police officers both attended the scene in Abergele on Saturday morning

Gwrych Castle in Abergele, North Wales, is the setting for I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!

A North Wales Police spokesman said today: ‘We were notified at 10.57am on Saturday, November 28, by the Welsh Ambulance Service.

‘The body of a man, who we understand had been on a mountain bike in woods off the Abergele Road was discovered.

‘He was pronounced dead at the scene. There are no suspicious circumstances and the coroner has been informed.’

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesman said: ‘We were called on Saturday, November 28 at approximately 10.49am to reports of an incident in a woodland area of Abergele. We responded with two emergency ambulances.’

It comes seven days after Sharn Iona Hughes, 58, died when she was struck by a car after travelling ten miles from her Prestatyn home to see the lights on the set.

An aerial view of the castle, showing the woodland area to the left where the body was found

The Grade I-listed Gwrych Castle in Wales was built in 1810 on the grounds of a medieval house

The I’m A Celebrity contestants this year are (left to right) Vernon Kay, Beverley Callard, Sir Mo Farah, Jessica Plummer, Shane Richie, Victoria Derbyshire, AJ Pritchard, Giovanna Fletcher, Hollie Arnold and Jordan North

The charity volunteer was pronounced dead after being struck by a blue Volvo estate car on November 21 at around 5pm on the A547 Abergele Road.

Her family said: ‘Her curiosity led to her wanting to see the lights at Gwrych Castle which unfortunately led to her untimely tragic death along a very busy road.

‘We are truly heartbroken. She was hoping to take a photo and send it to a friend. We know that several others will have done and plan to do the same.’

The picturesque Grade I-listed Gwrych Castle was built in 1810 on the grounds of a medieval house and is spread across 250 acres of gardens and grounds.

Sharn Iona Hughes, 58, was killed after being hit by a car as she tried to take a picture of the I’m a Celebrity castle on November 21

The scene of the crash on November 21 near the castle on the A547 Abergele Road in Wales

It is hosting the latest series of the show which was moved from its normal location of Dungay in Australia due to travel restrictions amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

More than 40 security guards are protecting the campmates at Gwrych Castle with local roads, a campsite and a farm park near the site all closed.

Wardens in high-vis jackets have been seen at the entrances sealed with wire fences as guards with a night-vision goggles patrol inside the forest around the camp.

Paths leading into the estate have been blocked including those near Lady Emily’s Tower, while pavements have been blocked off to stop people congregating.