Biden says bipartisan coronavirus aid bill should be passed but will still need more By

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President-elect Joe Biden delivers pre-Thanksgiving speech at transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware
WASHINGTON () – President-elect Joe Biden said on Thursday a bipartisan coronavirus aid bill should be passed but that he will have to ask for more once in office.
During an interview with CNN alongside Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, Biden said the $908 billion bill proposed by moderates in the U.S. Senate should be seen as a “start” to providing relief during the COVID-19 pandemic.
