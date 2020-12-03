Biden says bipartisan coronavirus aid bill should be passed but will still need more By

During an interview with CNN alongside Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, Biden said the $908 billion bill proposed by moderates in the U.S. Senate should be seen as a “start” to providing relief during the COVID-19 pandemic.

WASHINGTON () – President-elect Joe Biden said on Thursday a bipartisan coronavirus aid bill should be passed but that he will have to ask for more once in office.

