Best Samsung Tablets in 2020

It’s no secret that Android tablets are a lot less popular today than they were a few years ago. Despite that, Samsung continues to be one of the few companies that still releases new tablet options regularly. That’s a good thing for you and me because Samsung knows what it takes to create a killer tablet. Whether you get our top overall pick — the Galaxy Tab S7 — or anything else mentioned in this roundup, here are the best Samsung tablets you can buy in 2020.

Best Overall: Samsung Galaxy Tab S7

You have a large number of Galaxy Tabs to choose from, but above everything that’s on offer, the Galaxy Tab S7 stands out as our go-to recommendation. It’s one of the newest tablets in Samsung’s lineup, and for most folks, it’ll be the best one you can buy. The most important aspect of any tablet is its display, and in these regards, the Tab S7 has a lot going for it. You’re treated to an 11-inch LCD panel with a 2560×1600 resolution and a buttery smooth 120Hz refresh rate. Whether you play a lot of games or watch a ton of movies, they’ll all look excellent on the Tab S7. Plus, thanks to the Snapdragon 865+ processor and 8GB of RAM, you’ll be able to do most of what you want without skipping a beat. Samsung includes an S Pen with the Tab S7 at no added cost, with this version of the iconic stylus offering a mere 9ms latency for lifelike drawing and writing. When you aren’t using it, just place the S Pen on the back of the Tab S7, and magnets will keep it secure. Pros: 120Hz display is very smooth

Slim bezels and premium metal design

Flagship performance

Comes with an S Pen

45W wired charging speeds Cons: Screen is not AMOLED

Expensive

Best Upgrade: Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus

Should you find yourself with a bit more money to spend and want something even more impressive, that’s exactly where the Galaxy Tab S7+ comes into play. It shares most of the same DNA with the regular Tab S7, though it brings a couple of welcome upgrades, the first of which is an even prettier display. Along with a larger 12.4-inch size, you also get an AMOLED panel instead of an LCD one. This means richer colors and deeper blacks for an even more immersive experience. The larger size of the Tab S7+ also gives you a bigger battery, with Samsung promising up to 14 hours of video playback. You get the same Snapdragon 865+ processor and 8GB of RAM, along with the S Pen and its impressive 9ms latency. Both the Tab S7 and S7+ support Samsung’s DeX desktop interface and work with an optional keyboard cover, but those two things shine especially bright on the S7+. The larger screen is top-notch for working on documents, spreadsheets, and managing Zoom calls, so if you want to have your tablet function as a sort of laptop replacement, the Tab S7+ is perfectly equipped to do just that. Pros: AMOLED display with 120Hz

12.4-inch size is great for productivity

Has the Snapdragon 865+ processor

Large battery with fast charging

S Pen included for free Cons: Might be too big for some people

Very expensive

Best Value: Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e

There’s no doubt that the Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ are extremely capable machines, but if you’re working with a smaller budget, the Galaxy Tab S5e is a fine alternative. Looking at the core specs of the Tab S5e, you’ll see it’s a well-rounded device. There’s a 10.5-inch AMOLED display with a 2560×1600 resolution, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 660 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage that can be expanded with a microSD card. You also have the option of getting a keyboard case if you’d like to get a bit of work done. The Tab S5e provides a user experience that most people should be quite happy with, though there are a couple of drawbacks to hit this low price — namely the lack of an S Pen and a generic design. If those two things don’t bother you, the Tab S5e is an easy tablet recommendation for anyone looking to save a bit of cash. Pros: AMOLED display looks fantastic

Good performance for most tasks

Reliable battery life

Competitive price tag

Has an optional keyboard case Cons: Doesn’t have a headphone jack

No S Pen included

Boring design

Best for Students: Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

While we’re on the subject of low-cost tablets, we should mention the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite. We don’t think it’s as good of an overall value as the Tab S5e, but for students, the Tab S6 Lite has a few strong attributes worth mentioning. In regards to its display, the S6 Lite boasts a 10.4-inch LCD panel with a 2000×1200 resolution. Whichever app or game you’re running will look good here, and thanks to the included S Pen, you have a great canvas for taking notes in class or drawing during your free time. Pair that with excellent stereo speakers and a 3.5mm headphone jack, and you’re getting a lot for a small amount of money. Samsung does drop the ball a bit with the Tab S6 Lite’s performance, unfortunately, which leaves a lot to be desired. There’s also the fact that you don’t get a fingerprint sensor of any kind, which is annoying if you use banking apps and password managers. You get a better experience in those regards with the Tab S5e, but if you really want a tablet with a great display and an S Pen while spending as little as possible, The Tab S6 Lite has you covered. Pros: Aluminum design looks and feels nice

Solid LCD panel

Stereo speakers sound great

Free S Pen in the box

Has a 3.5mm headphone jack Cons: Disappointing performance

No fingerprint sensor

Best Productivity: Samsung Galaxy Tab S6

Our next pick is an interesting option — the flagship tablet Samsung released back in 2019. It’s the Galaxy Tab S6, and while it has since been replaced by the Tab S7, a new lower price makes it a great deal if you’re looking to get high-end specs and features for a reasonable cost. The Galaxy Tab S6 gets big points for its display, processor, and battery, all of which hold up quite nicely. The 10.5-inch Super AMOLED display is just as gorgeous, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 processor continues to be incredibly fast, and the 7,040 mAh battery has more than enough juice to keep you going through all of your work and play. An S Pen is included with the Tab S6, and while there’s no way to store it on the tablet like you can with the Tab S7, it works well for notes and drawing. You can also get a solid keyboard accessory if you want, which when paired with Samsung DeX, turns the Tab S6 into a really capable laptop. This is something you also get with the two Tab S7 models, but given the lower price of the Tab S6, it makes this experience a lot more accessible. Pros: Gorgeous AMOLED screen

Snapdragon 855 is still plenty capable

More affordable than ever

Great battery life

Comes with an S Pen Cons: In-screen fingerprint sensor isn’t very reliable

Can’t store S Pen on the tablet

Best Kids Tablet: Samsung Galaxy Tab A Kids Edition

Last but not least, we’d like to highlight the Galaxy Tab A Kids Edition. It’s no longer the newest or most interesting Samsung tablet you can buy, but for the right buyer, it could be exactly what you’re looking for. Having a tablet that you can let your kid use without worrying about it breaking is a huge convenience, and with the Tab A Kids Edition, that’s precisely what you get. It comes with a case pre-installed, giving it ample protection against drops, falls, and all other damage. It’s also quite compact with a screen size of just 8 inches, making it easy for smaller hands to use. What makes the Galaxy Tab A Kids Edition even better is its price, which is easily the lowest out of any of the tablets mentioned in this article. Your kid will be happy, your wallet will be happy, and that’s honestly the best combo we can think of. Pros: Ships with a rugged case

Kid-friendly user interface

Compact design for small hands

13-hour battery life

Super affordable Cons: Mediocre specs across the board

