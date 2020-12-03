Best New Shows and Movies on Netflix This Week: Big Mouth Season 4, David Fincher’s Mank

Looking for something new to watch on Netflix? You’ve come to the right place. Here are the best new shows and movies releasing on Netflix the week of Dec. 4-10, 2020.

The first weekend of Netflix releases in December is both good and bad. There are some real solid top-line acts, including a film from one of cinema’s great auteurs that will definitely be around come Oscars, the return of one of Netflix’s best adult animated shows, and the debut of a heartwarming biopic about one of music’s brightest stars. Then there are the rest, which is a combination of children’s holiday specials in which everyone is saving Christmas and mediocre-looking foreign fare. Eh, you take the good with the bad. That should be Netflix’s motto.

All titles debut on Friday, Dec. 4 unless otherwise noted. Here’s what came out on Netflix last week.

If you’re looking for even more hand-picked recommendations, we have plenty. If you’d like to see the best of what’s coming out on Netflix in December, here are our Editors’ Picks for Netflix’s December releases and everything that’s coming to the service in the month.

The Biggest Release

Mank

David Fincher’s latest film is already getting Oscar buzz (as all Fincher films should), but because the pandemic is sending movies straight to streamers, you don’t have to go to a packed theater to see it. The subject of Mank is Citizen Kane screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz, and his beef with Orson Welles throughout the production of the legendary film. The film is shot in stunning black-and-white, with Gary Oldman, Amanda Seyfried, and Lily Collins starring.

Big Mouth, Season 4

Netflix’s Big Mouth still makes me uncomfortable with the amount of synonyms for private parts that it screams at me, but its wily wit and full-court press into “going there” always bring me around to the point where I feel OK watching animated middle-schoolers neck-deep in the flood of puberty. This season introduces a trans character as the kids go to summer camp. The new setting brings up body issues and menstruation, leading to many bits that would make you blush if only you weren’t laughing so hard. [Trailer]

Selena: The Series, Season 1 Part 1

You’re going to tune into this expecting it to be all Selena, all the time. But it’s really about the famous Tejano singer and her family, which is a huge distinction. Instead of a straight biopic, Selena: The Series is more of a light family drama that follows Selena’s rise to fame and the family that struggled and supported her through the ride. It’s surprisingly funny, and Christian Serratos (The Walking Dead) is marvelous as Selena. And even though superfans of Selena won’t learn anything new about her and her life from the relatively straightforward series, they will hear all the hits. [Trailer]

The Best Shows of 2020

Everything Else

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays

Four bakers from previous editions of The Great British Baking Show reconvene for this holiday special of television’s most tranquil reality series, and this time confections are gumdropped and pepperminted. Plus, stars of the excellent sitcom Derry Girls also take their turns in the kitchen, and there will be Christmas sweaters!

Bhaag Beanie Bhaag, Season 1

Just call this The Marvelous Mrs. Bhatnagar. A woman tries to break out of her humdrum life by trying stand-up comedy in this Indian series. [Trailer]

Bombay Rose

Netflix’s first animated movie from India is an early contender for an Oscar for animated film, and follows a red rose as it binds three stories of romance together. It looks gorgeous. [Trailer]

Captain Underpants Mega Blissmas

George and Harold go back in time to convince Santa to make some changes to Christmas to make it cooler, and if I know this show, at least one of their recommendations is to add more fart jokes. [Trailer]

Christmas Crossfire

For years, we’ll debate whether Christmas Crossfire, a German hipster gangster movie that takes place around Christmas but otherwise has no connection to the holiday, is a Christmas movie, much like we do with Die Hard. It is not a Christmas movie. [Trailer]

The Best New TV Shows of 2020 to Binge-Watch

Leyla Everlasting

In this Turkish comedy film, a husband and his young therapist that he’s cheating with plan to murder his wife so they can be together. Ha ha, hilarious! [Trailer]

Pokémon Journeys: The Series, Part 3

It’s like Part 1 and Part 2, except it’s Part 3. Collect ’em all. [Trailer]

Detention, Season 1

This Chinese adaptation of a Taiwanese video game is set in a high school where a student uncovers secrets and paranormal phenomenon. In American schools, it’s always “someone texted something mean about me.” In Asian high schools, it’s murderous ghosts. New episodes air weekly. [Trailer / Saturday, Dec. 5]

Mighty Express: A Mighty Christmas

If these trains don’t get these presents delivered, Christmas is RUINED. [Trailer / Saturday, Dec. 5]

Lovestruck in the City

A Korean drama about two people in love and/or falling in love, which is exactly what most Korean dramas are about. Why fix it if ain’t broken? [Trailer / Tuesday, Dec. 8]

Spirit Riding Free: Ride Along Adventure

Those horses and those girls are back, this time in one of Netflix’s newfangled interactive specials where you choose where the action goes, or at least try to, because it all just ends up in the same place anyway. [Trailer / Tuesday, Dec. 8]

Super Monsters: Santa’s Super Monster Helpers

More kids favorite characters have to help Santa get his presents out in time to save Christmas. Is this a case of Santa Claus needing to rework his workflow or is overpopulation the cause of all this distress? [Trailer / Tuesday, Dec. 8]

Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love Christmas Special

Ashley bumps her head and gets a vision of the future. At least she’s not trying to save Christmas by delivering presents in time. [Trailer (not for the special, just for the show) / Wednesday, Dec. 9]

The Big Show Show Christmas Special

The Big Show Show was canceled so this special will be its last episode. There’s no information on it, so let’s just assume Santa Claus is in trouble and it’s up to the Big Show to deliver all the presents in time and save Christmas. [no trailer / Wednesday, Dec. 9]

Rose Island

In this movie, some genius skirts local law by making an island off the Italian coast and declaring it a sovereign nation… TO PARTY. But then everyone wants to start living there, and the Italian government wants to shut him down because they’re buzzkills. [Trailer / Wednesday, Dec. 9]

The Surgeon’s Cut, Season 1

This is one of those docuseries where they cover a profession by letting experts in their field overhype their jobs through grand comparisons and pompous philosophy. Hey buddy, just remove my brain tumor, don’t waste concentration by imagining yourself as a samurai. [Trailer / Wednesday, Dec. 9]

Alice in Borderland

In this Japanese series, some gamers get thrown into a parallel Tokyo where they must play some cruel games to stay alive. [Trailer / Thursday, Dec. 10]

Funny Boy

This thoughtful movie follows a Sri Lankan boy as he grows up and comes to grips with his sexuality. [Trailer / Thursday, Dec. 10]

Stop searching, start watching! TV Guide’s Watch This Now! page has even more TV recommendations. And check out our picks for the best Netflix shows and movies to watch in December.

PHOTOS: The Best Netflix Originals of 2020 So Far

Lucifer, The Baby-Sitters Club, Love Is BlindPhoto: Netflix