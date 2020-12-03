Best Cyber Week Smart Home Deals 2020: Google Nest and Echo

Cyber Monday has passed, but that doesn’t mean the sales are over. Many of the same Cyber Monday deals continue during Cyber Week. There are loads of remaining Cyber Week smart home deals on sale at big discounts. If you’ve been on the lookout for smart devices — robot vacuums, smart speakers, video doorbells, and more, these continuing Cyber Week deals are going on during one of the best times to find the greatest selection at the best prices. With so many deals popping up on every big tech retail site, we’ve made your job easier, curating the best remaining Cyber Week smart home deals available right here. All you need to do is start shopping but act fast because most sales are winding down for the day.

We’ve also rounded up the best continuing Cyber Week robot vacuum deals, Cyber Week Ring video doorbell deals, and Cyber Week Amazon Echo deals if you’re on the hunt for specific smart home gadgets. As the deals go on, we’ve noted and commented to each other at that the number and variety of smart home deals this year far surpasses any previous year.

Best Cyber Week smart home deals

One of the hottest sales is a Google Nest Mini deal going on at Staples. See more discounts below:

How to choose a smart home device

There are a huge number of smart home devices available, so here are a few pointers to help you shop — no matter what product you’re looking for.

Smart home speakers

Most smart home speakers usually act as hubs, providing you with the ability to control every other smart home device in your home. There are three main types of smart home speakers to choose from Amazon Echo speakers, Google Nest speakers, and Apple HomePods. Echo speakers like the Echo Dot function with Alexa and are the most compatible devices on the market. You can easily link to thousands of accessories with Alexa — more than any other smart assistant. Apple’s newest HomePod is also a worthy contender, as it now features an upgraded, more immersive speaker and enhanced Siri voice recognition. Google’s Nest Audio speaker is also a game-changer, featuring better audio quality than its predecessors and more advanced Google Assistant skills. At the end of the day, all three brands create high-quality smart speakers — it’s just a matter of preference. If you already have a couple of Apple products, go with the HomePod. If you’ve always been partial to Amazon, buy an Alexa-enabled smart hub. You can also check out which smart hub speakers have the best Cyber Week smart home deals and make your decision based on that.

Video doorbells

Apart from voice assistant compatibility here’s a few questions you might want to ask yourself before you buy a new smart doorbell. Does your doorbell have night vision? Does it support wide-angle recording? Is there built-in motion detection? Do you want a continuous video feed of your front door 24/7? These simple questions can really help you decide if your smart doorbell is giving you everything that you need. Also, make sure to check if you need existing doorbell wiring for your new smart doorbell. If you’re not sure about what kind of wiring you need, stick with a battery-operated video doorbell to be safe. Make sure to keep an eye out for sales on newer Ring doorbells, including the Ring Video Doorbell 3 and the Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus.

Robot vacuums

Not sure how to choose a robot vacuum? A few basic features to keep in mind are the runtime, air filtration capabilities, navigational features like cliff detect sensors, suction and brush cleaning capabilities, and whether or not your robot vacuum functions with your chosen smart home ecosystem. For many people, iRobot Roombas are some of the best robot vacuums out there, and popular models like the Roomba i7+, Roomba e5, and Roomba 614 have some of the biggest continuing discounts from Cyber Week.

Thermostats

Apart from offering the obvious Wi-Fi connectivity, there are certain small features that set a good smart thermostat apart from a great smart thermostat. Look out for built-in humidity sensors, motion detection features that automatically adjust the temperature when you enter the room, and geofencing abilities that allow your device to know when you’re away or at home. There are also additional features like vacation scheduling. If you’re part of the Google ecosystem, the Nest Learning Thermostat is a great choice and always has a good deal going on.

Lights and more

There are a lot of other smart home accessories to keep in mind, including Smart lights. Philips Hue smart lights are the most popular and smart home-compatible smart lights available. You can also find Philips Hue lighting starter kit at big discounts. Other smart home-compatible products include certain Instant Pots, which come with Alexa built-in, and even coffee makers if you’re looking for a hands-free beverage experience.

Are any smart home deals too good to be true?

Cyber Week’s continuing smart home deals are awesome, but as always, you should check any deal you’re about to buy. Retailers use Cyber Week to sell older, slower-moving inventory as well as the hottest new products. So read the descriptions and maybe check the manufacturer sites to be sure you’re buying the latest model if that’s what you want. Many buyers score amazing deals on previous year’s devices, but it’s better to know before you buy than to find out later. Smart home devices have been popular during Cyber Week for several years and the pressure to buy can be intense. Be careful with time-limited sales with countdowns because there’s no need to rush that fast. The best deals are the ones that make you as happy after you buy them as at the moment of purchase.

There are tons and tons of legitimate great smart home deals you can find when you do your research. You can also let do at least some of the research for you as we highlight the best smart home deals above.

