Barack Obama Helps Announce Birth of Hannah Bronfman’s Baby Boy

Hannah Bronfman‘s baby is here, and he got a warm welcome from former President Barack Obama.

On Thursday, Dec. 3, the wellness and fitness influencer announced the birth of her first child with husband Brendan Fallis. But instead of a run-of-the-mill Instagram post, Bronfman broke the news during a surprise conversation with POTUS.

“Congratulations, I hear you just had a baby,” Obama told the new mom in a video shared to her social media in promotion of his new memoir, A Promised Land.

Bronfman responded, “Oh my god, yeah I did.” Obama then asked the newborn’s name, to which she shared, “Preston Miles Thomas Fallis.”

“That’s a big name!” Obama remarked.

Bronfman also confirmed that baby Preston is already 10 days old, adding that “he sleeps so much that it’s almost nerve-wracking how much he sleeps.”

The fitness influencer first announced she was expecting a child back in July. Alongside a stunning photo of her silhouette, the 33-year-old wrote, “I can’t believe I’m finally sharing this news with you guys! @brendanfallis and I are beyond thrilled to announce that we’re pregnant!