Awkward message found behind door of Cadbury’s advent calendar

If you have a Cadbury’s advent calendar then you may have got a bit of a shock if you decided to get ahead of yourself.

The calendars offer the trademark milk chocolates each day and also include a heartwarming message inside.

One fan decided to jump the gun and open door number four which revealed a very awkward message alongside the tasty treat, the Mirror reports.

The message on the inside of the door read: “Give hugs at Christmas.”







The well-intentioned sentiment was questioned given the current coronavirus situation and advice from the experts, as Twitter user @Scottygb joked: “Chris Whitty said don’t, Cadburys,” before adding: “It’s literally in all this year’s advent calendar poor them.”

Professor Chris Whitty, the UK government’s Chief Medical Adviser, has advised those enjoying Christmas not to hug their elderly relatives as “they want to survive to get hugged again”.

When questioned by the Mirror’s deputy political editor Ben Glaze about the relaxation of the Covid measures over the festive period, Professor Whitty said: “Would I say people should hug and kiss their elderly relatives, no I would not.”

The tweet racked up more than 200 likes – but others seemed more bothered that door number four had been opened a full seven days early, with the image being posted on November 27.

One person replied to say: “I told my niece if she opens a door before the right day she’ll get bad luck and Santa won’t come… I’m sorry Scott, but no Santa for you.”

A second fumed: “There’s 3 entire days left of November Scott, you scoundrel.”

And another added: “Not even December yet!! Naughty…”

Cadbury has been contacted for comment.