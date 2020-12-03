Ariana Grande How It Started, How It’s Going Post

‘Twas the night before Dec. 4 and in a pandemic, all the Arianators were stirring…with excitement for Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special!
Since Mariah officially confirmed the guest appearances of Jennifer Hudson and Ariana Grande on her Apple TV+ Christmas special, I know that I, personally, have been brimming with anticipation to hear their three powerhouse voices blend!
And it appears I’m not the only one. Ariana herself decided to show her excitement for the upcoming special by posting her own version of “How it started, how it’s going” — a meme format that has been sweeping Twitter the past few weeks.
And lemme tell you, that right there is #GROWTH, ladies and gents!
Since early in her career, Ariana’s voice and style of singing has often been compared to the great Mariah Carey, and — now that they’re singing TOGETHER — it’s truly come full-circle!
Genuinely, Victorious-age Ariana is screaming in excitement somewhere!
Anyway — thanks to Twitter — we know that the three have recorded their own version of “Oh Santa!” and filmed an accompanying music video, all of which will bless our ears (and eyes) when it is released tomorrow, Dec. 4!
Mariah and Ari have also been publicly supporting each other and sharing their excitement for the collab!
So, there you have it! This could be the Christmas songs of all Christmas songs. Either way, it will be epic! Merry Christmas to us, honestly!
