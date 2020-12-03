Apple Could Be Forced to Include a Charger with Every iPhone Sold in Brazil

Apple will be required to include a power adapter with every iPhone sold in São Paulo, Brazil, the state’s consumer protection agency has declared.



The public agency Procon-SP contacted Apple in October and asked the company to explain why it was no longer providing charging accessories with its new iPhones.

Apple responded by touting the environmental benefits of no longer including a power adapter with iPhones, noting that many users already have spare chargers, plus the move reduces carbon emissions and avoids the mining and use of rare-earth elements.

However, in a press release on Wednesday, the Procon-SP said that a power adapter was an “essential part” for the use of the product, and selling the ‌iPhone‌ without it is against the Brazilian Consumer Defense Code.

Moreover, the agency said that Apple had not sufficiently demonstrated evidence of the environmental benefits of removing the charger from the box, and failed to make it clear in marketing materials that one is no longer included. Apple’s conduct will now be reviewed by the agency’s supervisory board and this may result in a fine.

Although the decision is exclusive to the state of São Paulo, Brazil’s federal government is also said to be looking at forcing Apple to sell the iPhones with the power adapter included in the box nationwide.

Apple faced a similar situation in France this year, where it is required to include EarPods in the box of every ‌iPhone‌ due to legal obligations.

The inclusion of earphones there is due to national legislation that requires all smartphones to include a “handsfree kit” to protect children under 14 from the potential risk of electromagnetic radio waves.

As was rumored before Apple officially unveiled the ‌iPhone 12‌, all four models ship without EarPods or a power adapter in the box in other countries around the world. In addition, the iPhone 11, iPhone XR, and iPhone SE no longer include these accessories either.