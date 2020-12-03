Anthony Davis to sign five-year, $190M contract with Lakers

Anthony Davis is going to be a Laker for a long time. The 27-year-old is finalizing a deal that will keep him in Los Angeles for at least four years (with a fifth-year option) and could earn him up to $190 million.

Davis has technically been a free agent, but it was no secret that he had every intention to re-sign with the Lakers, who he helped win a championship just a couple of months ago. The only real question was how long the deal would be and how much money he would make. Ultimately, Davis signed a five-year, $190 million max contract which features an early termination option prior to the fifth year.

This signing comes on the heels of LeBron James signing a two-year, $85 million extension with the Lakers, meaning that these two superstars will get to play together for the foreseeable future.

The Lakers paid a massive haul for Davis back in 2019, but that trade paid off quickly. Davis was as good as advertised in his first year in Los Angeles, averaging 26 points, nin rebounds, and 2.3 blocks per game while earning First Team All-NBA and nearly winning Defensive Player of the Year. Most importantly, he was the perfect complement to LeBron in the playoffs, as they tore through opponents on their way to winning the title.

With this deal officially signed, Davis and LeBron can keep fighting for more titles over the next few years, furthering LeBron’s legacy as one of the all-time greats while building Davis’ already-impressive résumé.