Amazon to bring webcam support to Fire TV Cube in Canada

Amazon has announced webcam support for its second-generation Fire TV Cube in Canada.
This means that you’ll be able to plug in a webcam for video calls, provided that it has UVC support and at least 720p resolution with 30fps video capture. You’ll also need a USB-A to Micro USB adapter since the Fire TV Cube only has a Micro USB port.
Amazon recommends the following webcams:
- Aukey PC-LM1E
- Logitech C920
- Logitech C922x
- Logitech C310
- Wansview 101JD
Once connected, the webcam will support hands-free video calls with other Alexa-powered devices with a screen. You’ll be able to use voice commands like “Alexa, video on” to start the call.
Amazon says video call functionality is rolling out in the coming weeks to users in Canada, the U.S. and other countries. Two-way audio calls, meanwhile, are currently available on Fire TV Cube models.
More information on the feature can be found on Amazon’s official Fire TV blog.