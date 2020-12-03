Amazon iOS Users Can Now Text Alexa Questions and Requests

Amazon has added a new feature to its Alexa app for iOS devices, which is designed to allow users to type Alexa commands rather than having to use voice commands to interact with the personal assistant.

In a statement provided to The Verge, Amazon says that Type with Alexa is a new feature that’s available as of today in public preview capacity in the United States. Alexa iOS users can type anything that would normally require a voice command into the app.

Type to Alexa can be accessed by tapping on the keyboard icon in the top left of the main menu in the app. Amazon says that the feature is still in beta, so there could be some errors. Customers will need to be a part of the public preview program to access the type to Alexa feature.

Apple’s built-in Siri assistant has had a type to Siri option since iOS 11, allowing users to type in requests rather than having to speak them aloud, and Google Assistant has a similar feature.

