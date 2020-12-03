Amanda Seyfried Reveals the Mamma Mia! Movie She’d Like to Make

But for now, Seyfried is focusing on her new project Mank, which tells the story of screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz as he finishes up the screenplay for Orson Welles. While it hasn’t officially been released yet, the movie—which also stars Gary Oldman, Lily Collins, Arliss Howard, Tom Pelphrey and Charles Dance—is already generating Oscar buzz.

“I’ve never had this kind of attention surrounding my own performance, like, this much,” Seyfried noted. “It’s feeling really great. I’ll take it. Keep ’em coming. This has been a life-changing, career-changing performance for me, I mean in terms of playing this character and working with David Fincher. It was a one-of-a-kind experience. So, the fact that I get to talk about it is awesome.”