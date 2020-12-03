Alabama Power Chooses Mitsubishi Power JAC Gas Turbine Power Island Combined with Black & Veatch EPC Experience for Plant Barry

Article content continued

“The Mitsubishi Power JAC gas turbine’s proven performance and cost-effective operation fit our mission of providing our customers with safe, clean, reliable and affordable power, when they need it,” said Jim Heilbron, Alabama Power Senior Vice President and Senior Production Officer.

Black & Veatch brings an integrated Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) solution that draws from more than 20 projects with Mitsubishi Power globally, resulting in streamlined project execution processes that maximize the potential of the local labor force.

“This project reflects the innovative approach that Alabama Power is taking to meet the future energy needs of its customers,” said Mario Azar, President of Black & Veatch’s Global Power business. “Our deep experience in advanced turbine technology in conjunction with Mitsubishi Power’s history of strong reliability will ensure the delivery of a quality-built and highly efficient project.”

“Our mission at Mitsubishi Power is to provide total solutions to our customers,” said Paul Browning, President and CEO of Mitsubishi Power Americas. “We’re working with Black & Veatch to support Alabama Power’s mission to meet the needs of its customers and support the economy in the Mobile area and across Alabama. Together with Alabama Power and Black & Veatch, we are creating a Change in Power.”

About Mitsubishi Power Americas, Inc.

Mitsubishi Power Americas, Inc. (Mitsubishi Power) headquartered in Lake Mary, Florida, employs more than 2,000 power generation, energy storage, and digital solutions experts and professionals. Our employees are focused on empowering customers to affordably and reliably combat climate change while also advancing human prosperity throughout North and South America. Mitsubishi Power’s power generation solutions include natural gas, steam, aero-derivative, geothermal, distributed renewable technologies, environmental controls, and services. Energy storage solutions include green hydrogen and battery energy storage systems. Mitsubishi Power also offers digital solutions that enable autonomous operations and maintenance of power assets. Mitsubishi Power is a part of Mitsubishi Power, Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI). Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, MHI is one of the world’s leading heavy machinery manufacturers with engineering and manufacturing businesses spanning energy, infrastructure, transport, aerospace and defense. For more information, visit the Mitsubishi Power Americas website and follow us on LinkedIn.