Airlines nominate date for international travel return

Airlines are eyeing a return to international travel by mid-2021, and in the meantime local flights are on the rise after a horror year for the travel industry.

Demand for domestic flights is soaring just in for Christmas , with Virgin Australia’s 12-hour sale helping boost demand.

The surge of support came at a crucial , with Qantas projecting today that it would lose $11 billion in revenue this financial year.

Airlines are hoping to return to international travel next year. (Getty)

In an update to shareholders, the airline announced it would return to 80 per cent of pre-COVID domestic capacity in the coming months, with immediate extra flights to Perth and 11 new routes added to the network.

More seats will also be available for frequent flyer points.