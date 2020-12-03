A look at MANRS, a group of ~600 participants including Google, which aims to add safeguards to the Border Gateway Protocol, improving internet routing security (Lily Hay Newman/Wired)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
14


Lily Hay Newman / Wired:

A look at MANRS, a group of ~600 participants including Google, which aims to add safeguards to the Border Gateway Protocol, improving internet routing security  —  Efforts to secure the Border Gateway Protocol have picked up critical momentum, including a big assist from Google.

